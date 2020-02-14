Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 14

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Sajid Javid resigns as UK chancellor of the exchequer https://on.ft.com/2OTMQ7U UK regulators opened Staley probe after receiving JPMorgan emails https://on.ft.com/39rAsnw

JCB to cut UK production as coronavirus hits supply chain https://on.ft.com/2uAWA0a Amazon wins bid to halt Microsoft work on Pentagon https://on.ft.com/2vxh3To

Overview Sajid Javid resigned as UK chancellor on Thursday after losing a brutal power struggle with prime minister Boris Johnson over who should control the country's economy.

Britain's financial regulators opened a probe into the links between Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley and the U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein after receiving a cache of emails supplied by JPMorgan Chase. JCB will cut production and working hours at its UK factories due to a shortage of components from China, marking the first significant impact of the coronavirus outbreak on a British manufacturer.

Amazon was granted a court request to temporarily halt the $10 billion U.S. defence contract awarded to rival Microsoft, after accusing the Trump administration of having shown "unmistakable bias" in its procurement process. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

