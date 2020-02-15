BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2020 Oceania. Day 5. Rocky Mountain High

Gurugram, Haryana, India: Business Wire India

Synopsis of Day 5.

Location: Punakaiki Beach Weather: Sun/cloud, 21ºC Course: 360km, Pelorus Bridge to Punakaiki Beach

Terrain: Mountain tracks 180km, highway 180km Tests: SP13: 'Emirates Challenge', SP14 'Rab Challenge',

Top three teams: 1 South Africa, 2 France, 3 Italy

Punakaiki Beach, New Zealand. The 2020 BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy changed in the biggest way today as the South Island served up a sizable new challenge: mountains! The North Island was never anything less than hilly, but today in the South Island the GS riders found themselves tackling two mountains, riding on proper mountain tracks, not gravel roads. As promised, the riding intensity had been raised to a new level.

The morning started with a steep and winding climb up Mount Richmond, 20km of rocky ascent through native forest that took the riders above the cloud base before reaching the 754m Maungatapu Saddle where they found the first test of the day: the Emirates Challenge. In this test all the riders from each team had to ride a tricky trials section among the rock and bush while remembering three key flight details to be relayed to the marshal at the finish: flight number, boarding time and seat number!

The ride down the mountain was no less tricky and for sure the riders were grateful for the coffee stop in Nelson (the capital of the Tasman Bay region), known for its spectacular sea fishing as much as the local fruit and wine cultures. However, the coffee break was soon forgotten when the riders found themselves fighting their way up and over yet another mountain. This one was even more technical than the first, as they headed west to Murchison the town at the head of the Buller Gorge – the only access route to the west coast through the top of the island's mountain ranges.

After such a tough morning, the afternoon took on a more reflective attitude as the riders got to enjoy the spectacular ride on highway through the Gorge, to come out upon the west coast and the Tasman Sea. Here the riders found a stunning ocean road bordered by limestone cliffs and rainforest dotted with New Zealand's unique and beautiful Nikau palm trees.

The riders´ final destination was Punakaiki Beach, made famous by its tall limestone cliffs often called the pancake rocks for their distinctive strata – and sight of wonder on high tide when a blow hole spouts seawater many metres into the air. And here came the second test of the day: the Rab Challenge. This one brought many a laugh as the teams had to run across the beach, remove their boots, unpack and climb into their Rab sleeping bag, then reverse out, pack the bag, slip on their boots and run back to their next teammate.

In all it had been a full-on day that challenged the extreme riding capabilities of so many of the riders – and while more than a few had fallen, they all got up and got on, to finish the day with a great sense of achievement. A perfect day.

Rider Quotes:

Lisa Taylor, Int. Female Team II:

"Today was totally beautiful, the mountains were full of green trees and vegetation, and coming from the desert of Arizona I don't often get to see this much green! When we climbed the mountain to the first special stage the clouds had settled below us and it was absolutely beautiful. Then as the day progressed we found ourselves riding along this amazing shoreline, with waves crashing onto the beach, it was again absolutely beautiful. And through all this beauty we were riding our bikes, having the greatest time."

Manuel Febres, Team Mexico:

"The Int. GS Trophy has been a great event, I enjoy every day – great riding, great people – and it's impressive how BMW Motorrad can get all these people from all around the world to join in this event – it's been the best experience of my life (note: Manuel is just 19 years old!). But this day has been the day I've enjoyed the most, it's been so technical and the mountains are testing to ride – but I really enjoy this kind of riding. A great day!"

Shakeel Basha, Team India:

"Today was great, I loved it, the best off-road riding I've done in my life. And I say this after I made a mistake going down one of the descents and crashed! It's been very tiring, so I don't always like the highway riding, I get dozy and I'll be thinking of food or home, but on the trail I'm always occupied, thinking 'don't crash!' Team India are very proud to be back this year, we have a goal to improve on last time, when we were last. But we will improve. You see, we don't ride adventure like they do in other countries, so we are learning every time. So we'll keep coming back and improving, until we can challenge South Africa!"

BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2020 Oceania.

Day 5 overall standings:

1. South Africa 277 2. France 266

3. Italy 247 4. South Korea 233

5. Russia 212 6. Netherlands 208

7. Brazil 205 8. Australia 192

9. USA 190 10. Argentina 186

11. Middle East 186 12. Latin America 185

13. Nordic 168 14. Mexico 165

15. UK 164 16. Japan 151

17. India 141 18. Malaysia 141

19. Thailand 136 20. Int. Female Team I 108

21. North Africa 106 22. Int. Female Team II 58

