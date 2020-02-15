Left Menu
Development News Edition

Europe can win global battle for industrial data, EU industry chief says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 21:11 IST
Europe can win global battle for industrial data, EU industry chief says
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

Europe may have lost the battle to create digital champions capable of taking on U.S. and Chinese companies harvesting personal data, but it can win the war of industrial data, Europe's industry policy chief said on Saturday. Vast troves of data from how fast we drive our cars to how much time a robot needs to churn out products in factories have yet to be fully exploited, said Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner in charge of the EU single market.

Alarmed by the dominance of U.S. and Chinese tech companies such as Google, Amazon or Huawei, the EU is leaving behind the "laissez-faire" attitude of the early 2000s and ratcheting up regulatory pressure to protect its businesses. The new approach will be on display on Wednesday when Breton unveils the bloc's new data and artificial intelligence strategy.

"We're entering a new phase. The battle for industrial data starts now, and the main battlefield will be Europe," Breton, a former French finance minister, told Reuters in an interview. Breton said the EU had a unique opportunity to win the next phase of the digital revolution centered on the harvesting, management and analysis of data from industrial fields such as factories, transport, energy and healthcare.

"Europe is the world's top industrial continent. The United States have lost much of their industrial know-how in the last phase of globalization. They have to gradually rebuild it. China has added-value handicaps it is correcting," Breton said. "But the bulk of the industrial value chain, from large groups to SMEs, is based in Europe today. That's why all eyes are on Europe right now," he added.

"NOT NAIVE" Breton, a former CEO of French IT giant Atos and telecoms group Orange, said the European Commission will unveil a three-pronged approach on Wednesday, consisting of strict rules, investing in infrastructure and unrolling a sector-specific approach.

Reuters exclusively reported on Jan 29 a 25-page draft document outlining the measures to create a single market in data, that could still be tweaked ahead of the Feb. 19 presentation. It will include an array of new rules covering cross-border data use, data interoperability and standards related to manufacturing, climate change, the auto industry, healthcare, financial services, agriculture and energy.

Other rules in the coming months will open up public data on geospatial, the environment, meteorology, statistics and corporate data across the bloc for companies to use for free. The document also proposes scrapping competition rules which hinder data sharing and possibly introducing rules to prevent large online platforms from unilaterally imposing conditions for access.

On Saturday, Breton insisted on the urgency of the task ahead. "Europe is not naive, it can very well see what's going on. That's why we have to organize ourselves now, including when it comes to the deployment of the first 5G networks," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey won't delay transfer of CHP's Isbank shares to Treasury - Erdogan

President Tayyip Erdogan said the transfer of the main opposition partys 28 stake in Turkeys largest listed lender Isbank to the state would not be delayed, broadcaster NTV reported. The proposed transfer of a 28 stake in Isbank that was he...

This isn't fair: Kharge on transfer of Bhima Koregaon case to NIA

Congress Maharashtra in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over the transfer of Bhima Koregaon case investigation to the National Investigation Agency NIA. Speaking to media, Kharge said, This isnt fair. We are ...

People agitating despite rise in material pleasure: RSS chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that everyone is unhappy in the society and constantly agitating notwithstanding many-fold rise in materialistic comforts and pleasures.Delivering a lecture here in Gujarat, Bhagwat also said that ev...

Kejriwal calls ministers-designate for dinner ahead of swearing-in, discusses development roadmap

On the eve of his swearing-in as chief minister of Delhi, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal called a dinner meeting of his ministers-designate to discuss the roadmap for development of the national capital, especially the initiatives th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020