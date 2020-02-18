Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ban Labs Launches Groundbreaking Care Green Tea After The Success of Sesa Oil

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 09:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 09:34 IST
Ban Labs Launches Groundbreaking Care Green Tea After The Success of Sesa Oil
Image Credit: Facebook (@Banlabs)

After Sesa hair oil's milestone success, Ban Labs is in service with other essentials. Their latest one, Care Tea, is an Ayurvedic health drink designed using carefully selected pure green tea, without adding any artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Just like Sesa, which brings the organic and natural ingredients like nourishing oil and milk processed with ancient 'Kshirpak Vidhi', Care Tea is also carefully created with handpicked pure ingredients for the pleasant experience.

Ban Labs CEO and Chief Managing Director, Maulesh Patel states, "Today, we take pride in our reputation of producing scientifically designed and clinically proven products, making us a leader in our industry. And yet we are just halfway through."

The most exciting one from the Care herbal tea collection of five teas, is the Spiced herbal green tea with Ashwagandha. Incredible health benefits of Ashwagandha include detoxification, managing sugar levels, boosting brain function and maintaining youthfulness. The tea also provides rejuvenation and aids in metabolism while acting as an immunity booster.

Along with that, one couldn't skip the other excitements from the bundle such as Care Moringa & Giloy Green Tea with Spearmint, Care Moringa & Giloy Green Tea with Lemongrass, 2 in 1 Hibiscus & Red Melon Green Tea and 2 in 1 Japanese Matcha Green Tea.

Ban Labs has become one of the leading players in Ayurvedic, Herbal and Cosmetic products over the years. With the growth mantra of constant innovation to prevent rather than cure, the organization launches Care tea and many more.

"We, pledge to continue on this path with further determination and focus on bringing the ancient Ayurvedic knowledge in modern, scientific ways to all humankind," Maulesh Patel further adds in an adequate manner.

As they have already proved their mettle with achievements like Sesa being at the top position in the anti-hair fall category in recent years, customers are all thrilled about the other products and also seem eager for upcoming safeguarding products to add in the stores.

The list would be incomplete without mentioning the other beauty and herbal products. Ban Labs' Charm & Glow De-Tan Facial Kit and Herbal facial kit repairs the damage done by harmful UV sun rays, lightens blemishes, removes dead cells and leaves the skin clear and radiant. And their Shampoos come with variants like Aamla, Tulsi, Neem and much more.

Their Truedent Herbal Toothpaste offers Ayurvedic oral care with herbs like Vjradanti, Maulsari, Babool, Lodhra, etc., for strong teeth and gums and to treat bad breath.

Ban Labs' special Dr's Care Liquid Detergent is tough on dirt and stain but gentle on fabric, leaving clothes fresh and naturally clean. Dr's Care detergent ensures that the clothes are spotless, bright and clean.

More products are expected to be launched from Ban Labs. Subscribe to the website to be updated with the new releases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Apple to miss revenue forecast as iPhone supply hit by coronavirus

Eds Changes slug San Francisco, Feb 18 AFP Apple is to miss its revenue forecast for the March quarter due to the coronavirus epidemic, the US tech giant said Monday, warning that iPhone supplies worldwide would also be impacted, underlinin...

Neymar's PSG return "changes everything" for Dortmund clash: Tuchel

The return of Neymar from a rib injury in time for Tuesdays Champions League last 16 clash at Borussia Dortmund changes almost everything... and brings a lot of confidence to his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates, coach Thomas Tuchel said. Tuc...

Trump India visit has potential to usher in new era of bilateral ties: USISPF

The upcoming visit of President Donald Trump to India later this month has the potential to usher in a new era of bilateral ties between the two countries, a top American business advocacy group has said. President Trump will pay a state vi...

Reports: Cards to re-sign T Humphries to $45M extension

Kyler Murrays main bodyguard will be sticking around awhile in Arizona. D.J. Humphries, one of the top left tackles scheduled to hit the free agent market next month, reportedly agreed to a three-year, 45 million contract extension with the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020