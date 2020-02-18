Left Menu
Wisdom Capital Sponsors Amity International Business School's Stock Investment Contest

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 17:31 IST
NOIDA, India, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisdom Capital, an online financial services firm, today announced it is a sponsor of the 20th International Business Summit and Research Conference of Asia - INBUSH ERA World Summit 2020, at Amity International Business School, Noida.

The top discount stock broker is sponsoring the prize money of the three winners of the AIBS Stock Investment Contest, an eight-week-long investment contest for graduate and postgraduate and MBA students in India.

The focus of the competition is on financial literacy and developing an investment culture among students as there is an unacceptably wide gap between financial knowledge and financial responsibilities. The contest underlines the fact that achieving long-term investment success in stocks requires patience, hard work, time, and psychological discipline.

The contest began on 15 November 2019 and received an overwhelming response from 71 teams pan India. Only 10 teams have made it to the final.

The prize distribution ceremony will take place on Wednesday, February 19, at Amity University Campus, Noida.

"As a firm focused on the capital market, our favorite part of the competition is learning from the brilliant minds of student investors. Their passion for financial literacy, investing and personal growth is inspiring! It is a pleasure to sponsor this event and to work closely with students to help raise awareness of the contest among the media and broader alternative investing community," said Deb Mukherjee, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wisdom Capital.

A live demonstration of Wisdom Capital's recently rolled out WisdomPro, a mobile stock trading app that can introduce the younger set to investing, will be a highlight of the event.

"The app is designed to meet the needs of millennials wanting fast, responsive, low-cost online tools for trading and investing in stocks," said Mukherjee, adding that the app is simple to use, keeps one up-to-date on current market conditions and analysis, and consumes a lot less space (less than 3 MB) on mobile devices.

About Wisdom Capital

Founded by Deb Mukherjee in 2013, Noida headquartered Wisdom Capital, is one of the first companies to bring discount broking to India. It is a subsidiary brand of the Ashlar Group of Companies, established in the year 1996.

Offering no commission fee services and highest margins in India, Wisdom Capital makes it easy for traders to buy and sell stocks, futures and derivatives, and commodities.

Wisdom Capital's zero brokerage Freedom Plan is revolutionary as one can enjoy zero brokerage for lifetime and trade unlimited with the hassle-free share trading site.

In terms of incentives, ease-of-use, and customer service, clients rank Wisdom Capital high among online brokerages.

The company offers a robust online platform for trading and market analysis, and has education tools to help one get better at investing.

For more information, please visit: www.wisdomcapital.in

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1091595/Wisdom_Capital_Logo.jpg

PWR PWR

