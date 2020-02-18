Left Menu
Jane Conway to Lead India for Principal International

Bharat Ravuri joins Principal Retirement Advisory as Managing Director

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

Principal® announced the appointment of Ms. Jane Conway as Country Head of Principal International in India. She will be responsible for leading Principal businesses in India which includes Principal Asset Management Private Limited and Principal Retirement Advisors Private Limited, both focused on providing financial tools, resources and information to help people live their best life.

Ms. Conway has more than 30 years of financial services experience, most recently as Vice President, Operational risk management for Freedom Mortgage Corporation located in Lowa, United States. Previously, she had a long tenure with Principal, including leadership roles in the United States and Chile. As an experienced professional in financial services, she has cultivated management skills in developing talent, team building, stakeholder alignment, change management and operational excellence.

“We are pleased to have Jane rejoin Principal and apply her significant marketing and customer service expertise to lead the next phase of Principal India’s asset management and advisory business,” said Mr. Pedro Borda, Chief Operating officer of Principal International. “Our operations in India are key to our global strategy and we believe Jane’s leadership paired with the local team’s knowledge of the market will position us to better serve our customers.”

Principal India also announced the appointment of a new member to its Board. Mr. Bharat Ravuri is the new Managing Director for Principal Retirement Advisors.

In her role, Ms. Conway will work closely with Managing Director for Principal Asset Management Private Ltd., previously held by Lalit Vij, who is departing the firm and Mr. Bharat Ravuri, the Managing Director for Principal Retirement Advisors.

Mr. Ravuri comes with 25 years of corporate and entrepreneurial experience in financial services. He previously worked in the United States and Japan. With a strong understanding of Indian fintech landscape, he successfully launched MintZip, a fintech firm that helps simplify financial decisions for customers. He is experienced in managing large businesses, has been instrumental in significantly increasing revenues through innovative product launches and new market strategies, and has championed large global transformational programs. He has also cultivated a strong business knowledge in banking, asset management and benefits administration.

About Principal®

Principal helps people and companies around the world build, protect and advance their financial well-being through retirement, insurance and asset management solutions that fit their lives. Our employees are passionate about helping clients of all income and portfolio sizes achieve their goals – offering innovative ideas, investment expertise and real-life solutions to make financial progress possible.

To find out more, please visit principal.com.

About Principal in India

Principal Asset Management Private Limited is investment manager for Principal Mutual Fund and is part of the Principal Financial Group. Principal Mutual Fund offers products and solutions that provide a mix of short-term, mid-term and long-term financial goals. Guided by integrity, trust and knowledge, the team applies a disciplined and research-based approach to design investment solutions to meet investor goals.

To find out more, please visit principalindia.com.

Principal Retirement Advisors is India’s first dedicated retirement solutions specialist, bringing over 65 years of experience of the Principal Financial Group in retirement planning in the United States and other global markets. Principal Retirement Advisors (PRA) is the wholly owned subsidiary of Principal in India. PRA aims to deliver a customized, unbiased and holistic solution to its clients for them to achieve financial security and success over their lifetime.

To find out more, please visit principalretirementindia.com.

Principal, Principal and symbol design are trademark and service marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc. a member of the Principal Financial Group®.

Image: Jane Conway, Country Head, Principal International

PWR PWR

