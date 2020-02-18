Left Menu
Wisteria Realty ready to tap into the Indian real estate market

As the urbanisation and corporate growth dawns upon us, the need for real estate arises. The lack of trust in under-construction properties has heavily contributed towards the slump in investment in real estate.

  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 18-02-2020 19:03 IST
  Created: 18-02-2020 19:03 IST
Wisteria Realty - 50 years of International Trust. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): As the urbanisation and corporate growth dawns upon us, the need for real estate arises. The lack of trust in under-construction properties has heavily contributed towards the slump in investment in real estate. With the ever-increasing fraudulences, the need of the hour is the arrival of the honest and transparent organization to provide its customers a hassle-free and affordable life spaces. Wisteria Realty, a Singapore based company, is all set to enter into the Indian Real Estate market.

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, Indian Real Estate market is expected to grow by 2040 to Rs 65,000 crores (USD 9.30 billion) from Rs 12,000 crores (USD 1.72 billion) in 2019. With emerging opportunities, Wisteria Realty is RERA compiled to provide its customers with on-time possession and payment through online modes. After taking the real estate world by storm in UK and Singapore, the company is ready to bring the international experience to India. Wisteria offers to provide its Indian customers with the same quality of trust that they are well known for.

With regulations like RERA and GST controlling the interests of the customers, Wisteria is ready to comply with all the rules and work accordingly to change the skylines of India and introduce new standards of living. "This is our responsibility for the investors to provide them with a trustworthy option when it comes to real estate. If they put their trust in us, we make it our goal to get the work done on time. Our commitment and morals are our biggest virtue and that is how we plan to function in the Indian market. There is an undeniable opportunity that we see there and we are ready to grab it," says Kuo Yo, Manager, Director, Wisteria Realty.

The values of the company are heavily ruled by ethics and that is how they plan to function in India as well. The real estate sector poses an ever-changing scenario but with Government initiatives like the Smart City Project, where there is a plan to build 100 smart cities, is a leading opportunity for the real estate companies like Wisteria Realty. This arrival is very much expected and hopefully a much-needed one in the Indian market. The welcoming rules and regulations are one of the challenges but the grass seems definitely greener on the other side for both Wisteria Realty and the investors.

Wisteria Realty is a Singapore based real estate venture which is known for its crystal-clear operations. The company has also successfully ventured into the UK real estate market. The company has over fifty years of experience in the industry and is now looking for an opportunity to expand its operations in the Indian market. The company believes in ethical functioning and is transparent and honest to its investors. 3EA India Ltd is the brain behind this promising new step provides a commitment to the potential customers. Wisteria Realty prides itself as a name that can be trusted when it comes to building a dream home.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

