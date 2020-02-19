Left Menu
Development News Edition

Excelerate Energy Given Greenlight for Ship Management of its Fleet

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • The Woodlands
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 14:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 14:35 IST
Excelerate Energy Given Greenlight for Ship Management of its Fleet

The Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Government of Belgium have awarded Interim Documents of Compliance (DoC) under the International Safety Management (ISM) Code to Excelerate Technical Management (ETM), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Excelerate Energy L.P. (Excelerate). The ISM DoC authorizes ETM to operate as ship manager for Excelerate's entire fleet of floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs). The Interim DoC is the result of an audit of ETM's safety management system, confirming compliance with ISM standards which ensure the safe operation of its crew and vessels.

"Excelerate has achieved a company milestone with the successful launch of our ship management services. The Compliance certification is tangible evidence of the forward-thinking, dedicated effort of our team. We are pleased to offer our clients the advantages of integrated service as a fully independent provider of floating LNG solutions," stated Excelerate President and Managing Director Steven Kobos. "As the largest and most reliable provider of FSRU-based services in the world, Excelerate has built a track record of delivering creative and timely energy solutions for over 15 years. We have endeavored over the past several years to integrate the components of our business that have the greatest impact on our ability to provide flexible and seamless service to our clients."

Excelerate's FSRU Experience is the first of its vessels under ETM ship management. The vessel recently leftNavantia dry docks in Fene-Ferrol, Spain, on February 6, 2020, where she underwent scheduled maintenance and upgrades. Also, while in dry dock, the FSRU was rebranded and painted in Excelerate's brand colors and design, the first of the fleet. Excelerate will transition its entire fleet to ETM ship management by the end of 2020.

"The physical rebranding of the fleet in our own colors reinforces the Excelerate fleet as part of one effort and one culture committed to our core values," Mr. Kobos explained. "The new livery identifies our assets across the world as uniquely Excelerate."

The fleet will be repainted in the new colors as part of scheduled maintenance.

About Excelerate Energy L.P.
Excelerate Energy L.P. is a US-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate is owned by George B. Kaiser and is part of his energy group that also includes Kaiser Francis Oil Co, an E&P company with production in the U.S. and Canada along with significant midstream assets, and Cactus Drilling Co, the largest private drilling company in the US. Excelerate is the pioneer and market leader in innovative floating LNG solutions, providing integrated services along the entire LNG value chain with an objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. Excelerate offers a full range of floating regasification services from FSRU to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Buenos Aires, Chittagong, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Rio de Janeiro, Salem, Singapore, and Washington, DC.

Media Contact:Denise Madera, denise.madera@excelerateenergy.com, +1 832-813-7617

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1092143/EXCELERATE.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/460792/excelerate_energy_logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-FIFA's Wenger wants offside law changed to allay VAR criticism

FIFAs head of global development Arsene Wenger will attempt to make a major change to the offside law which could end a run of contentious decisions in the game since the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee VAR. Wenger, who was mana...

I understood the meaning of patriarchy after I started working: Taapsee Pannu

Growing up in an environment where she could question anything and everything, the true meaning of patriarchy came home to her only when she started working in Bollywood, says actor Taapsee Pannu, whose latest Thappad closely examines the i...

India awarded hosting rights of 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup

India will host the 2022 AFC Womens Asian Cup as the sports continental body on Tuesday awarded the showpiece to the country with an aim to maximize the promotion of the game. India was awarded the tournament by the Asian Football Confedera...

Tiger Shroff drops wedding song 'Bhankas' from 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger Shroff on Wednesday dropped the peppy wedding song Bhankas from his upcoming action-thriller flick Baaghi 3. The song is a recreated version of Ek Aankh Maru from 1984 film Tohfa that featured Sridevi and Jeetendra in lead roles. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020