ICEA urges states not to support any proposal to increase GST
India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), the apex body for mobile and electronics
industry, has urged all the major states not to support any proposal to raise the GST rate from existing 12 per cent
levied on such products at present. The association has also sent a representation to
Union Finance minister not to raise the Goods and Services tax on mobile handsets, officials said on Wednesday.
"We have written to all major states chief ministers and urged them not to accept any proposal to raise
the GST rate to 18 per cent," ICEA chairman Pankaj Mahindroo said.
ICEA in its representation claimed that if GST rates were increased it would have an adverse impact on penetration
of mobile phones impacting the multiple service offerings and core programmes of the government under the Digital India
platform. GST Council is expected to debate shortly on reducing
the four tax slabs that currently exist 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent to three 8, 18, and 28 per cent.
The move may increase tax revenue for the government by raising taxes on products and services.
ICEA said year-on-year the value of mobile phone market demand has increased from Rs 57,000 crore in 2013-14 to
Rs 180,000 in 2018-19, a growth of 315 per cent. The association claimed that any increase of GST on
mobile phones would be like penalising one of the few performing sectors.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Pankaj Mahindroo
- GST
- Digital India
ALSO READ
Taranjit Singh Sandhu takes charge as Indian envoy to US
Cricket-Black Caps skipper Williamson ruled out of India one-dayers
Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill named in India's squad for two-Test series against New Zealand
Cricket-India's Rohit to miss remainder of NZ tour
Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini included as India announce squad for Test series against NZ