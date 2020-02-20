Left Menu
Development News Edition

Streamlining internal processes enabled us lead OTP performance in Jan: AirAsia India CEO

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 18:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 18:16 IST
Streamlining internal processes enabled us lead OTP performance in Jan: AirAsia India CEO

Streamlining internal processes has enabled AirAsia India to achieve top spot in on-time performance (OTP) at four metro airports in January, its CEO Sunil Bhaskaran said on Thursday. With 75.7 per cent, AirAsia India was number one in on-time performance measured at four metro cities -- Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai -- according to data released by the aviation regulator on Monday.

IndiGo at 74 per cent and Vistara at 70.2 per cent were number two and three respectively on OTP performance at these four cities. "We're delighted that our efforts to streamline processes and our relentless focus on being guest obsessed have enabled us to achieve category leadership on the key industry metrics for on-time performance, complaint ratios and cancellation percentage," Sunil Bhaskaran, CEO and MD, AirAsia India, said on Thursday.

In the first 11 months of 2019, GoAir was the number one in OTP performance while in December, IndiGo was on the top slot. In five months of 2019, AirAsia India was at number two position on OTP performance parameter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

SAP has said two of its employees in Bengaluru have tested positive for H1N1 virus and as a precautionary measure, it has closed offices in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai for extensive sanitisation. The employees based in these locations ha...

Xiaomi crowdfunds Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 priced at Rs 1,299

HIGHLIGHTMagnetic Levitation Sonic MotorLow-noise and anti-slip bump strap designAntimicrobial bristlesEquiClean Auto Timer25 days Battery LifeXiaomi launched today its much-awaited electric toothbrush in India. Named Mi Electric Toothbrush...

UPDATE 2-Morgan Stanley to buy E*Trade Financial in $13 bln deal

Morgan Stanley said on Thursday it would buy discount brokerage ETrade Financial Corp in an all-stock deal worth about 13 billion, the biggest deal by a Wall Street bank since the financial crisis.The deal will help Morgan Stanley boost its...

INS Jamuna on progress joint Hydrographic Survey off Sri Lanka

The Indian Navy Hydrographic Survey Ship, INS Jamuna is on a deployment to carry out Joint Hydrographic Survey off the South West coast of Sri Lanka wef 06 Feb 20. A team of Sri Lankan Navy hydrographers including officers and sailors has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020