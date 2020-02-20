Streamlining internal processes enabled us lead OTP performance in Jan: AirAsia India CEO

Streamlining internal processes has enabled AirAsia India to achieve top spot in on-time performance (OTP) at four metro airports in January, its CEO Sunil Bhaskaran said on Thursday. With 75.7 per cent, AirAsia India was number one in on-time performance measured at four metro cities -- Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai -- according to data released by the aviation regulator on Monday.

IndiGo at 74 per cent and Vistara at 70.2 per cent were number two and three respectively on OTP performance at these four cities. "We're delighted that our efforts to streamline processes and our relentless focus on being guest obsessed have enabled us to achieve category leadership on the key industry metrics for on-time performance, complaint ratios and cancellation percentage," Sunil Bhaskaran, CEO and MD, AirAsia India, said on Thursday.

In the first 11 months of 2019, GoAir was the number one in OTP performance while in December, IndiGo was on the top slot. In five months of 2019, AirAsia India was at number two position on OTP performance parameter.

