Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden starts testing world's first central bank digital currency

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Stockholm
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 21:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 20:48 IST
Sweden starts testing world's first central bank digital currency
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@riksbanken)

Sweden's Riksbank said on Wednesday it had begun testing an e-krona, taking the country a step closer to the creation of the world's first central bank digital currency (CBDC).

If the e-krona eventually comes into circulation it will be used to simulate everyday banking activities, such as payments, deposits, and withdrawals from a digital wallet such as a mobile phone app, the Riksbank said. "The aim of the project is to show how an e-krona could be used by the general public," the Riksbank said in a statement.

In January, the central banks of Britain, the eurozone, Japan, Sweden, and Switzerland joined forces to assess the case for issuing CBDCs. CBDCs are traditional money, but in digital form, issued and governed by a country's central bank. By contrast, cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are produced by solving complex maths puzzles and governed by disparate online communities instead of a centralized body.

The sharp decline in the use of cash and competition from alternative currencies, such as Facebook's Libra, has also prompted central banks around the world to consider issuing their own electronic currencies. Making payments in e-krona will be "as easy as sending a text," the Riksbank said on its website.

Sweden is the least cash-dependent country in the world, making it a litmus test for how central banks can react to people using less of the money they print. The Riksbank said it had not made any final decision on whether to issue an e-krona and that the pilot, which is being developed by consulting firm Accenture, would simulate e-krona usage in an "isolated test environment".

Only 1% of Swedish GDP existed in banknotes in 2018, Riksbank data show, compared with 11% in the eurozone, 8% in the United States and 4% in Britain. In April of last year, the Riksbank asked lawmakers to review the concept of legal tender and its role as a central bank in a digital economy.

"The general public no longer having access to any form of central bank money can make it more difficult for the Riksbank to promote a safe and efficient payment system," the Riksbank said in April. This revised role in the payments system could lead to individuals holding money in Riskbank accounts, something that would overhaul the distinction between central and commercial banks.

The pilot will run until February 2021 and will use blockchain technology, the Riksbank said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-At his sentencing, judge calls Trump adviser Stone's threats 'intolerable'

A federal judge said on Thursday President Donald Trumps longtime adviser Roger Stone engaged in intolerable threatening and intimidating conduct toward her as she prepared to sentence him on charges that include lying to lawmakers investig...

Bars in Gurgaon, Faridabad to remain open till 1 am; beer cheaper under new Haryana excise rules

Bars in Gurgaon, Faridabad and Panchkula will soon remain open till 1 am under Haryanas new excise policy which also makes beer and wine cheaper and reduces licence fees for hotels and restaurants serving liquor. The bars in these cities no...

Sedition charges slapped on girl for shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad'

Sedition charges were slapped on the girl -- Amulya -- who raised Pakistan zindabad slogan at an anti-CAA rally organised by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi here on Thursday. Police said that a case has been registered under Section 124A Offen...

Centre, TN govt oppose Rajiv case convict Nalini''s plea

The Centre on Thursday reaffirmed in the Madras High Court its stand that the Rajiv Gandhiassassination case convicts cannot be set free without its consent and said the Tamil Nadu cabinet recommendation fortheir premature release would hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020