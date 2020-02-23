Dalmia-OCL unit in China resumes operations

Dalmia Bharat Group firm Dalmia-OCL's plant in China's south-central Liaoning province has resumed operations following the permission of Health Department of China, which declared it safe to operate, a company official has said. Dalmia-OCL is India's leading refractory company. A refractory is equipment to handle the high-temperature required for making hot steel.

The company's plant in Dashiqiao was shut from January 24, 2019 on account of Spring festival. It resumed operations last week, Dalmia-OCL CEO Sameer Nagpal said. "The plant was closed for the Spring Festival until January 30, 2020, post which there was a mandatory shutdown till February 10, 2020 due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak. After two rigorous inspections by the Health Department of China, the plant was declared safe to operate and we resumed operations on February 12, 2020," he said.

At the China unit, which employs around 85 people, the company manufactures magnesia carbon bricks and sells the product into Indian market. The company has four manufacturing plants in India and one in China. It has representatives in over 20 countries and customer base in more than 70 countries around the world.

