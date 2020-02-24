Left Menu
European stocks fall sharply at open on virus alarm

  London
  24-02-2020
  24-02-2020
London, Feb 24 (AFP) European stock markets sank at the start of trade on Monday, with the heaviest falls in Italy as alarm spread over the growing coronavirus outbreak, dealers said.

In Italy, which on Monday confirmed its fourth fatality from the COVID-19 epidemic, Milan's FTSE MIB benchmark shares index tumbled 4.2 per cent to 23,740.11 points.

London's FTSE 100 index sank 2.2 per cent to 7,239.47, Frankfurt's DAX 30 slumped 2.9 per cent to 13,187.62 and the Paris CAC 40 shed 2.9 per cent to 5,854.11 compared with Friday's closing levels. (AFP) SCY

