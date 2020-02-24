Dassault Systemes appoints Deepak NG as managing director for India

Software firm Dassault Systemes, a subsidiary of Dassault Group, on Monday said it has appointed Deepak NG as its managing director for India business. Dassault Group is the manufacturer of Rafale aircraft.

With 21 years of experience across different industries, Deepak NG has been working with Dassault Systemes since 2011. "India is one of the top-priority markets for Dassault Systèmes in Asia, and Deepak NG's appointment will reinforce Dassault Systemes' ambition to expand new growth verticals in India both in enterprise and government business," said Samson Khaou, Executive Vice President, Asia-Pacific, in a statement.

In his previous role at Dassault Systemes as director of global affairs and innovative business development, he established new partnerships by engaging in smart city projects and by developing industry based programs for workforce of the future. Deepak NG in his new role will expand Dassault Systemes' India business strategy in line with the opportunities that the country has to offer in manufacturing, infrastructure and cities, and life sciences domains, the statement said.

"With a strong base of more than 10,000 customers and with the fast adoption of our 3DExperience platform across industries, academia and government, we are poised to continue our ambition and sustain our double-digit growth strategy, by providing our customers with the value of our portfolio and leveraging the power of our ecosystem to reach the market," Deepak NG said. Dassault Systemes currently operates in more than 140 countries.

