Nelson Global Products Announces Binding Offer to Purchase Exhaust and Emissions Business from Donaldson Company, Inc.

  • PTI
  • Stoughton
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 10:10 IST
  • Created: 25-02-2020 10:07 IST
Nelson Global Products Inc. ("Nelson"), a global leader in the design and manufacture of thermal management, acoustic, air and fluid mechanics, and structural solutions has signed a binding offer to purchase Donaldson Company Inc.'s Exhaust and Emissions ("E&E") business.

"This acquisition will strengthen Nelson's position in the global on-highway, off-highway and industrial markets as a comprehensive emission systems supplier, enhancing the value we provide our customers," stated Steve Scgalski, Chief Executive Officer of Nelson.

Nelson is a global leader serving the on-highway, off-highway, industrial, and powersports markets in North America, India, Brazil, China, and Australia. Donaldson's Exhaust & Emissions business serves the off-highway, on-highway, and industrial markets in the United States and Europe. The E&E business has impressive Aftertreatment technology and products along with strong OE and Aftermarket customer relationships. The addition of European manufacturing and advanced emissions technology will benefit Nelson's current customers who seek a global emissions partner. Nelson's complimentary product offerings and global footprint will allow E&E customers to source integrated systems capable of meeting globally cascading and increasingly stringent emissions requirements.

Donaldson's E&E business includes manufacturing facilities in Auburn, Alabama, Domjean, France, and Conde-sur-Noireau, France, and laboratory facilities in Bloomington, Minnesota and Leuven, Belgium.

Donaldson will engage in a consultation with its employee representative committees in Europe to review Nelson's offer. Pending completion of the consultation process, the parties' entry into the purchase agreement and satisfaction of closing conditions and necessary approvals, the transition is expected to close in the coming months.

