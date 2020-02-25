London stocks bounce back from biggest slump since 2015

London-listed stocks rebounded on Tuesday after slumping to a four-month low in the previous session, as a rapid increase in coronavirus cases outside China raised hopes of further monetary stimulus to limit the damage to the global economy. The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.4%, a day after logging its worst day since 2015 on a surge in virus cases in South Korea, Iran and Italy. Fears of a pandemic had wiped $1.5 trillion off global equity markets on Monday.

The White House has sought about $2.5 billion to fight the deadly virus, with more than $1 billion earmarked for developing a vaccine. The domestically focussed mid-cap index added 0.5%, led by gains in Tullow Oil and Vivo Energy.

Insurer Prudential Plc rose 2.9% after hedge fund Third Point amassed a stake of over $2 billion and called on the company to split into two. The stock was the biggest gainer on the FTSE 100.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.