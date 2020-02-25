Mastercard names insider as new CEO
New York, Feb 25 (AP) Mastercard is naming an insider as its new CEO. Michael Miebach, who is currently the company's chief product officer, will takeover for CEO Ajay Banga to start 2021.
Banga will become the company's executive chairman, replacing the retiring Richard Haythornthwaite. Miebach will also get a seat on the board at the company, based in Purchase, New York.
The Tuesday announcement comes a day after Mastercard Inc. said that first-quarter revenue growth might be about 2 to 3 percentage points lower than previously predicted due to the viral outbreak in China. Shares fell 2.1 per cent in premarket trading. (AP)
NSA
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- AP
- New York
- Ajay Banga
- China
- NSA
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-WHO team heads for China as coronavirus toll tops 900
WRAPUP 6-'Enemy of mankind': Coronavirus deaths top SARS as China returns to work
WRAPUP 4-'Parasite' takes early Oscar and 'gobsmacked' Brad Pitt wins acting honor
WRAPUP 2-WHO team heads for China as coronavirus toll hit daily record
WRAPUP 3-China slowly returns to work as coronavirus toll hits daily record