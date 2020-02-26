U.S. sanctions 13 foreign entities for supporting Iran missile program
The United States announced on Tuesday it was imposing sanctions on 13 foreign entities and individuals in China, Iraq, Russia, and Turkey for supporting Iran's missile program. The State Department said the action included new sanctions against five firms or individuals in China and Turkey. It named a Chinese individual sanctioned as Luo Dingwen and three Chinese entities as Baoding Shimaotong Enterprises Services Co. Ltd., Gaobeidian Kaituo Precise Instrument Co. Ltd., and Wuhan Sanjiang Import and Export Co. Ltd.
It named the Turkish firm as Eren Carbon Graphite Industrial Trading Co. Ltd.
