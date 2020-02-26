Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar recovers from 2-week lows as markets pare dovish Fed bets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 14:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 14:09 IST
FOREX-Dollar recovers from 2-week lows as markets pare dovish Fed bets

The dollar recovered from a two-week low on Wednesday as investors reduced expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will signal more policy easing as a deadly virus spread quickly outside China As outbreaks started to quickly spread to the Middle East and Europe, some investors no longer saw the U.S. economy immune and started to bet the U.S. Federal Reserve will have to cut interest rates to support the U.S. economy.

But Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Tuesday as the central bank monitored the impact of the epidemic on the U.S. economy but it is still too soon to gauge if it would require a change in monetary policy. While money markets have also increased expectations of more cuts from the Fed with interest rate futures now pricing in about 60 bps of cuts by the end of the year compared to only 40 bps a month earlier, investors were slightly more cautious.

The bid-to-cover ratio, an indicator of demand, of a U.S. 2-year Treasury note auction was lesser than a similar sale, indicating hedge funds were not aggressively buying shorter-dated debt, expecting a more cautious Fed. "The significant dovish tilt being priced in by markets from the FOMC may not materialise and that might cause the next leg of the dollar rally," said Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho Bank.

Against a basket of its rivals, the dollar edged 0.1% higher at 99.04, recovering from two-week low of 98.876 hit in the previous session. In contrast to the Fed, the world's other major central banks such as the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan have limited room for easing with their policy rates already at record lows.

"Markets had been under-estimating the risk of coronavirus but I think that phase is over by now," said Tatsuya Chiba, manager of forex at Mitsubishi Trust Bank. Chiba said the risk-off mood is likely to linger for another month or so until the market reach the extreme in the opposite direction by over-estimating the risk.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar stood at $0.6603 , stuck near Monday's 11-year low of $0.6585. The euro also struggled to gain traction with the single currency holding below the $1.088 line versus the greenback.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Mahathir proposes Malaysia unity govt after resignation

Malaysias Mahathir Mohamad on Wednesday proposed forming a unity government in his first public comments since his shock resignation as prime minister plunged the country into turmoil.Party politics must be put aside for now, said Mahathir,...

London stocks slide as pandemic fears grow; FTSE hits 1-year low

UK shares tumbled for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, as a U.S. warning to brace for a coronavirus pandemic raised fears of widespread disruptions to supply chains, while Rio Tinto became the latest company to flag a hit from the out...

Hong Kong stocks weaken amid pandemic fears

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Wednesday as fears grew over the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak outside China, though losses narrowed after the Asian financial hub rolled out stimulus to prop up its economy.Asia reported hundreds o...

France reports first French death from coronavirus. (AFP) SCYSCY

France reports first French death from coronavirus. AFP SCYSCY...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020