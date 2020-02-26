US stocks open higher after two-day rout on virus fears

Wall Street stocks opened higher Wednesday as markets sought to shake off a two-day drubbing on mounting worries over the coronavirus. Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent at 27,222.53. The blue-chip index has shed nearly 2,000 points in the last two sessions.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent to 3,145.70, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.7 percent to 9,027.54.

