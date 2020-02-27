Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cashfree strengthens API Banking Platform ‘Payouts’ by increasing partnerships with leading banks

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 12:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 12:27 IST
Cashfree strengthens API Banking Platform ‘Payouts’ by increasing partnerships with leading banks
Image Credit: PR Newswire

Cashfree, India's leading business payments platform, has announced partnerships with HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank and IndusInd Bank to strengthen Payouts, its bulk disbursal platform. Payouts, an API based banking solution, is a simple and automated way to send money in bulk to any company's bank account in India, instantly in real-time, 24x7 and even during bank holidays. Businesses can send money to other bank accounts, cards, Amazon Pay, Paytm and UPI IDs.

Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO of Cashfree said, "Through our strategic partnerships with India leading banks, we continue to strengthen our platform and enable businesses to manage and automate bulk payments. By fortifying our network of banks, Cashfree's disbursals in the form of refunds, vendor payments and more will become faster and easier than ever.

Digital payments are witnessing tremendous growth in the country. In the last five years, we have witnessed the growth of unique internet businesses that are growing rapidly and changing the lives of their consumers. In such a scenario, it is imperative for money to move faster than ever before. Cashfree's Payouts is a true enabler of this movement, allowing businesses to make bulk payments instantly 24x7, even on bank holidays. The strong partnerships that we have forged with India's leading banks on our platform allows our merchant partners to have a higher success rate for online transactions, enabling them to focus on growing their business."

Payouts by Cashfree is used by thousands of businesses such as Delhivery, Xiaomi, Club Factory, and Shell, for use cases like vendor payouts, wage payouts, bulk refunds, expense reimbursements, loyalty & rewards. More than 20 million bank accounts have received a payout through Cashfree.

Benefits of Payouts:

Instant beneficiary addition and money transfer 24x7, even on bank holidays: Businesses can instantly add beneficiaries and make bulk transfers through Cashfree. Money can be sent instantly, 24x7, even on bank holidays.

Robust APIs for automated Payouts: Cashfree's API can support millions of daily transactions to handle the scale of business. A user can simply use the API or opt to use the Payouts' simple excel file upload option via Cashfree's dashboard and make bulk payments.

Pay salaries, vendor payments and refunds directly from your internal product or ERP: Users do not have to juggle between their ERP and banking applications to make payments. Bank current account holders can simply integrate Cashfree's Payouts API with their product or internal ERP and trigger the payments from their linked current account. Businesses with a maker-checker workflow can continue to authorize their payments in the Bank's Corporate Internet Banking portal.

Automated reconciliation of failed transfers: Cashfree's intelligent algorithms can analyze a users' bank statement to reveal payment failure and automatically reconcile the same.

Bank Account Verification: Cashfree helps identify if the name of the account holder and if the bank account number is correct.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Osaka city to close kindergartens, elementary, junior high schools -Kyodo

Japans Osaka city has decided to close all public kindergartens, elementary and junior high schools from Feb. 29 to March 13 in a bid to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Kyodo reported on Thursday.An Osaka city official said the m...

TVS Motor Co partners Motomundo for sales, service in Honduras

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Thursday said it has partnered with Motomundo SA, a business group in Honduras for sales and service of its products in the Central American nation. As a part of this association, Motomundo SA will facilit...

Sports News Roundup: Five-time major winner Sharapova retires; Djokovic marches into Dubai quarter-finals and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Boxing Jordans Al Shammary dreams of boxing her way to Olympic gloryJordanian boxer Reem Al Shammary is driven by her desire to forge a path to the Olympics and sees punching her way past...

SL boat, crew in custody after they enter Indian waters

A Sri Lankan vessel and its five crew members were handed over to the Tamil Nadu Coastal Police by the Indian Navy after they were picked up from inside the Indian territorial waters near Dhanushkodi, on Thursday. As per the information rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020