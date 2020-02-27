Left Menu
Development News Edition

ECB signals rising worry over coronavirus spread

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 18:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 18:56 IST
ECB signals rising worry over coronavirus spread

Two top European Central Bank policymakers signalled growing worries about the coronavirus threat on Thursday, though there was no sign the bank was rushing to cut euro zone interest rates again. Concerns that the virus could send hard-hit countries like Italy and potentially the wider euro zone back into recession have, in recent days, seen financial markets price in another modest ECB rate cut by the end of the year.

"All of us are very worried about what is currently happening with respect to the spread of the coronavirus," one of the bank's Executive Board members, Isabel Schnabel, said during a speech in London. "But what we really need to understand when we are doing monetary policy is what are the potential medium-term implications, and at the moment this is unclear."

The coronavirus, which first emerged in China, has seen a major outbreak in northern Italy over the last week, while Germany and France warned on Wednesday that it was likely to be the start of an epidemic. It comes after a year in which Europe has been hit by a bitter U.S.-China trade dispute and worries that some of its biggest sectors could be next in Washington's crosshairs.

Klaas Knot, the head of the Dutch central bank and who is seen as one the ECB's most hawkish members, also expressed his concerns in Amsterdam. "Although it is still too early to accurately measure the impact of this pandemic, it is safe to say that the hit to the global economy will be more severe", Knot said at a speech.

"SARS sent ripples across the global economy, wiping $40 billion off world equity markets. But since the SARS outbreak, China has grown from the world's sixth largest economy, to the second biggest". The ECB is due to publish new economic forecasts at its next meeting in two weeks time. Though there is still much uncertainty over how the virus progresses, they are likely to acknowledge the virus impact.

BofA cut its world growth forecast on Thursday to the lowest level since the peak of the global financial crisis in 2009 and also chopped its European inflation projections - the area the ECB is mandated on. Other data also showed that bank lending to euro zone companies was stuck at a two-year low last month even before the virus worries had reached current levels.

"To my mind we currently do not have yet a sufficient understanding of what the medium-term implications are," Schnabel said in panel discussion after her speech. In response to a question on how monetary policy can respond, she added: "If it turns out that the coronavirus becomes more persistent...we cannot look through it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

African Union says preparing 3,000-troop deployment to Sahel

Addis Ababa, Feb 27 AFP The African Union confirmed Thursday that it expected to send a temporary deployment of 3,000 troops to West Africas Sahel region, where regional forces are struggling to respond to a nearly eight-year-old onslaught ...

Over 34,000 social security pension applications pending in Himachal

The Himachal government has approved over 1.54 lakh applications for pension under various social security schemes, while over 34,000 applications are pending with it, Social Security and Empowerment minister Rajiv Saizal told the state ass...

24 babies, pregnant teens freed from Nigeria 'baby factory'

Nigerian police have rescued 24 babies and four expectant mothers from an illegal maternity home in the southern oil city of Port Harcourt, a spokesman said Thursday In a covert operation on Tuesday, our men burst a child trafficking syndic...

Coronavirus outbreak at "decisive point" -WHO chief

The new coronavirus outbreak has reached a decisive point, the head of the World Health Organisation WHO said on Thursday, urging countries to redouble efforts to contain its spread effectively.This virus has pandemic potential, WHO Directo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020