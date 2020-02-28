Oil prices tank 4.0% in coronavirus-fuelled rout

London, Feb 28 (AFP) Oil prices dived four per cent on Friday to trade at their lowest levels for more than a year, as the coronavirus crisis continued to spark panic over crude demand

In morning deals, Brent oil for April delivery sank as low as USD 50.05 per barrel, while New York's WTI crude for the same month tumbled to a trough of USD 44.95. (AFP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.