Bengaluru, Feb 28 (PTI) Following are today''s
Commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4000-4500: Medium 4100-4800: Jowar2500-3000: Jaggery Cube 3900-4200: Jaggery ball 4200-4600:Coriander Seed 7800-12000: Chillies fine 18000-19500: PotatoBig 1800-2000: Medium 1200-1600: Onion Big 1900-2200: Medium1700-1900: Small 1000-1500: Tamarind 8800-13000: Garlic12000-15000: Horsegram 2800-3000: Wheat 3200-3800: Turmeric7800-12000: Turdhal 7600-9100: Greengramdhal 9600-11000: Blackgramdhal 8300-12100: Bengal Gramdhal 5200-5700: Mustard5000-5900: Gingely 13000-14000: Sugar 3450-3550: GroundnutSeed 8300-9000: Copra 12500-14000
Groundnut oil (10kg): 1070-1620 Coconut oil (10kg):1530-2100 Gingely oil: 1500-2000 Ghee(5kg): 4300-5100.
