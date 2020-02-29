Bank strike deferred

The proposed three-day bank strike in the country called by various unions from March 11 has been deferred following 'positive' developments at the bipartite meeting held in Mumbai on Saturday, an AIBEA statement said here The strike had been called by the constituents of United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), the umbrella body of the trade unions in the banking sector.

All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) statement said that in the bipartite meeting, which was held between the unions and Indian Banks Association (IBA), discussions were held in respect of offer of increase in pay slip cost to 15 per cent, demand for five-day banking among others The statement added that IBA has agreed to discuss all other issues raised by the unions.

Bank unions had observed a two-day strike from January 31 after talks over wage revision failed to make headway with the IBA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

