High-profile energy summit in Houston cancelled over coronavirus concerns

Growing coronavirus cases in many countries, including in the US where two persons have died from the disease, has prompted the organisers to cancel one of the world's most prestigious annual energy conferences to be held here The 39th CERAWeek energy conference, which brings together oil ministers and industry executives, was set to be held in Houston from March 9 to 13, with delegates from over 80 countries expected to attend.

The fast-spreading virus that originated in China in December has killed 3,000 people and infecting more than 88,000 globally. Over 60 cases of infection have been diagnosed in the US, which recorded its second death from the virus on Saturday "In light of growing concerns around COVID-19, we've made the difficult decision to cancel CERAWeek 2020 and CWAgora," CERAWeek said a tweet.

The organisers said on Sunday they spent several weeks focusing on the health and safety of conference attendees and speakers, established a medical partnership with Houston Methodist Hospital and created an extensive protocol However, IHS Markit, the London-based information and insights company and the organiser of the conference, determined that the coronavirus was moving quickly around the world.

"We have made this decision reluctantly and after deep consideration. We recognise the dedication and importance of the CERAWeek community. We thank you for your engagement and your commitment to CERAWeek," IHS Markit said in a statement. An increasing number of companies are setting travel bans and restrictions and a growing concern about larger conferences with people coming from different parts of the world, as reasons for the conference cancellation, it said First held in 1981, CERAWeek has attracted thousands of executives, government officials and thought leaders from the energy, policy, technology, and financial industries to Houston in the past..

