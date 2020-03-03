Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally after last week's rout on central bank policy hopes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 01:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 01:36 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally after last week's rout on central bank policy hopes

Equity markets around the world rose on Monday as the prospect that central banks will cut interest rates to soften the economic blow of the coronavirus heartened investors and drove U.S. government debt yields to record lows. Global factories took a beating in February from the coronavirus, with activity in China shrinking at a record pace, surveys showed, raising the prospect of a coordinated policy response by central banks to prevent a global recession.

Coronavirus is now spreading much more rapidly outside China than within the country, leading the world into uncharted territory, but the outbreak can still be contained, the World Health Organization said. Almost nine times as many cases were reported in the past 24 hours beyond China than inside, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, adding that the risk of coronavirus spreading was now very high at a "global level."

The dollar slipped to a fresh one-month low against a basket of currencies after the Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan and Bank of England all indicated a willingness to take action to confront the economic fallout from the coronavirus. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to an all-time low of 1.03% The 10-year German bund , the benchmark for euro zone lending, slid to a six-month low of -0.67%.

Oil prices jumped more than 4%, reversing an early decline to multi-year lows, as hopes of a deeper output cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and central banks' policy measures countered fears of slower growth. "There's a growing sense that we're going to see coordinated action by global central banks to try to offset the slowdown from the coronavirus," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

Equity markets rose after suffering their worst plunge last week since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis. Asian markets initially fell after China reported a record slump in factory activity but the region rallied to finish higher.

MSCI's broadest index of world shares rose for the first time in eight sessions, with U.S. stocks rising more than 2%. The MSCI index gained 1.55% and emerging market stocks rose 1.14%. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 599.83 points, or 2.36%, to 26,009.19. The S&P 500 gained 54.52 points, or 1.85%, to 3,008.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 153.44 points, or 1.79%, to 8,720.81.

In Europe, shares edged higher at the close after seesawing for most of the session. The broad STOXX 600 index rose 0.09%. The FTSE 100 index closed up 1.1%. The scale of losses last week - almost $6 trillion was wiped off world stocks - led financial markets to price in policy responses from almost every major central bank.

Traders now see a 100% chance of a half percentage-point cut to the current 1.50%-1.75% target rate at the Fed's March 17-18 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool, up from no chance of large cuts last week. The disruption to supply chains, factory output and global travel caused by the coronavirus has worsened the outlook for a world economy trying to recover from the U.S.-China trade war.

In Paris, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) warned the outbreak could cause the worst global downturn since the financial crisis. In a bleak scenario, growth could drop to just 1.5%. The OECD's outlook and the likelihood for slower growth has investors and market analysts worried the worst is yet to come.

"Nobody knows how this is going to play out," said Ed Clissold, chief U.S. strategist at Ned Davis Research. "There are going to be some nasty headlines in the next few weeks about people in various countries, including the United States, getting coronavirus," he said.

Companies will issue profit warnings and some economic data will look scary, Clissold said, suggesting that despite the rally on Monday the market has not found a bottom yet. A Ned Davis examination of previous global health scares since 2002 showed a far lower gauge of investor sentiment, he said. An average reading was about 13, and the coronavirus reading is only 27, he said.

The epidemic, which began in the Chinese province of Hubei, has killed 3,000 people worldwide as authorities race to contain infections in Japan, Iran, Italy, South Korea and the United States. Gold rose. The precious metals market was routed by traders liquidating their positions during a sell-off across global markets on Friday, when gold fell as much as 4.5%.

U.S. gold futures settled 1.8% higher at $1,594.80. Oil rose after six sessions of losses for both crude benchmarks.

Brent crude futures rose $2.23 to settle at $51.90 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled up $1.99 at $46.75 a barrel. The dollar index fell 0.629%, with the euro up 1.23% to $1.1161.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.21% versus the greenback at 107.88 per dollar. Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 17/32 in price to yield 1.0719%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Klobuchar, Buttigieg to back Biden at rally in Super Tuesday state of Texas

Former Vice President Joe Bidens Democratic presidential bid picked up steam on Monday as he was set to pick up the endorsements of two former 2020 rivals Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg. Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota, will beco...

Frankfurt flights suspended twice for drone sightings

Flights to and from Frankfurt airport, Germanys largest, had to be suspended twice on Monday after drone sightings.A spokesman for the operator Fraport said 72 flights had been cancelled and 57 redirected during the two stoppages, which tog...

'Inside the Actors Studio' creator James Lipton dies at 93

James Lipton, the creator and host of the long-running U.S. television show Inside the Actors Studio has died at the age of 93, his wife told The Hollywood Reporter and celebrity website TMZ on Monday. Lipton, who hosted in-depth interviews...

GMs opt against changing emergency goaltender protocol

NHL general managers opted against changing the emergency backup goaltender protocol at their annual meetings Monday in Boca Raton, Fla. There was lot of discussions, NHL senior executive vice president of hockey operations Colin Campbell s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020