Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global wealth could increase by one-fifth by closing gender earnings gaps

“This report builds on past research to highlight the cost of the gender earnings gap, which holds countries back from achieving their full potential,” said Caren Grown, Senior Director of Gender at the World Bank Group.

  • World Bank
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 20:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 20:01 IST
Global wealth could increase by one-fifth by closing gender earnings gaps
“Investments are needed to create life-long opportunities for girls and women, delay marriage and childbearing, and increase human capital wealth,” said report lead author Quentin Wodon, Lead Economist at the World Bank Group. Image Credit: Piqsels

A new report from the World Bank Group released ahead of International Women's Day shows that the world could achieve a 'gender dividend' of $172 trillion by closing gaps in lifetime labor earnings between women and men.

The study, "How Large is the Gender Dividend? Measuring Selected Impacts and Costs of Gender Inequality," finds that if women earned the same as men, global human capital wealth could increase by about one-fifth, and women's human capital wealth could increase by more than half.

"This report builds on past research to highlight the cost of the gender earnings gap, which holds countries back from achieving their full potential," said Caren Grown, Senior Director of Gender at the World Bank Group. "Improving women's lifetime earnings opportunities can be achieved by taking actions that redistribute and balance care responsibilities, create a pipeline of talent by closing the gender gap in employment and entrepreneurship and tackling discriminatory laws and restrictive social norms that hold back girls and women."

'How Large is the Gender Dividend?,' supported by Global Affairs Canada, examines other domains of gender inequality in addition to the earnings gap, including educational attainment, child marriage, and early childbearing; fertility and population growth; health, nutrition, well-being, and violence; and agency, decision-making, and social capital. It shows:

Gender inequality impacts women throughout their lives but is especially detrimental in adolescence.

Child marriage and early childbearing have lasting negative impacts on the health of young women and their children and entrench gender inequalities.

Gender inequality affects many development outcomes, with large intergenerational impacts.

"Investments are needed to create life-long opportunities for girls and women, delay marriage and childbearing, and increase human capital wealth," said report lead author Quentin Wodon, Lead Economist at the World Bank Group.

The World Bank Group also released data on legal barriers that limit women's employment and entrepreneurship opportunities over the last fifty years, providing insight into the way women's rights have evolved worldwide. The data, expanding the time series developed by the Women, Business and the Law program, shows that in 1970, women had only half the legal rights of men on average in the areas measured; today, women are three-quarters equal. Globally, a total of 1518 reforms were conducted in fifty years, with dramatic changes in laws affecting a woman's decision to work. Although there has been progressing, these trends underscore the need to accelerate reforms, particularly in laws affecting women's work after having children, so that girls will not need to wait fifty more years to make the choices that are best for them and fully realize their potential.

The report 'How Large is the Gender Dividend?' follows the May 2018 study, "Unrealized Potential: The High Cost of Gender Inequality in Earnings.

The report Women, Business and the Law 2020 provide the latest analysis of reforms conducted between 2017-2019.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Tajikistan scales down coronavirus-related travel ban

Tajikistan on Tuesday scaled down a wide-ranging travel ban introduced just days ago to prevent the spread of coronavirus, reducing the number of targeted countries to five from 35 without explaining the reasons for the move.In a letter to ...

I.Coast burns 3 tonnes of pangolin scales

Abidjan, Mar 3 AFP Ivory Coast officials on Tuesday burnt three tonnes of scales of the pangolin, the most trafficked mammal on Earth. The scales were seized in raids in 2017 and 2018, following which some 20 people were arrested.Beijing an...

Right to dissent integral part of democracy: Assam Speaker

Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami on Tuesday said the right to express dissent is an integral part of democracy and it is protected by the Constitution. However, the government is also duty-bound to maintain peace and protect liv...

Japanese Ambassador calls on Assam CM

Japanese Ambassador to India Santoshi Suzuki called on Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal here on Tuesday and both pledged to enhance friendly ties between Japan and Assam. Appreciating Japans friendly gesture towards continuing its collabor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020