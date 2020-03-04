Left Menu
Reissue: Avanse Financial Services Launches Avanse Academia Scholarship for Children of Defence Personnel

  PTI
  Mumbai
  Updated: 04-03-2020 10:23 IST
  • Created: 04-03-2020 10:23 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaBusiness Wire India This press release has been reissued because of some updates in the original post, distributed on Monday, March 2, 2020 2:45 PM IST. · Total 50 scholarships for 50 students of INR 50,000 each to be given to children of defence personnel who are Post-Graduate aspirants · The applicant can opt for any Post-Graduation/Skill Enhancement course · It has to be a full-time course and for a period of minimum 1 year · Application timeline: 01 March 2020 – 31 March 2020 Avanse Financial Services, a new age, education-focused NBFC, in partnership with Ekam Satt Foundation, a trust conducting social activities in the field of education and health for defence personnel, launched “Academia Scholarship” program for students coming from defence families. The move will empower dreams of fifty bright Indian students with INR 50,000 each. The amount can be used for formal education as well as alternate courses. The applicants can opt for any Post-Graduation and skill enhancement course of their choice. The duration of this scholarship program is from 1st March 2020 to 31st March 2020.

Avanse as an organization believes in giving back to the community in every way possible. With the help of this scholarship program, the organization has created a platform to give back to the defence community who serve this country selflessly and make remarkable sacrifices every day. This scholarship money can be used to pay the students’ tuition fees or any other fees that the institute will be charging during the course. As Avanse strongly believes in backing deserving Indian students and encouraging bright minds, good academic scores will be a key enabler. This program was launched at the prestigious Ekam Satt – Unity Concert: The 50th Symphony. Commenting on the launch, Mr. Amit Gainda, CEO, Avanse Financial Services said, “Avanse Academia Scholarship for the children of defence personnel is a platform launched to show our gratitude to the defence community for their selfless services. The sacrifices made by their families are often overlooked. Their children either spend a lot of time without their parent or if they are with their family, they spend a large portion of their school years moving from one base to the other. While there is no true way to repay for their sacrifices, we believe that this program will help them take a step towards their academic goals. This program was conceptualized keeping in mind our mission of making quality education affordable and accessible for every deserving Indian student.” Interested students can log on to www.avanse.com to understand the details of the scholarship and then write to team Avanse at scholarship@avanse.com with the requisite documents – college offer letter, student’s KYC, past academic scores, competitive examination score and college fee structure. Students for this program will be selected on ‘first come first serve’ basis. Avanse is dedicated towards creating a robust education ecosystem. It works with students as well as institutions to provide efficient financing solutions to fulfil their education dreams and to build quality education infrastructure in the country.

About Avanse Avanse Financial Services Limited is a new age, education-focused NBFC on a mission to provide seamless and affordable education financing for every deserving Indian Student. The company provides loans across two segments: • Education Loan – Loans designed to cater the entire education lifecycle of student spanning from school to post-graduation. o Higher Education - Loans for International and Domestic Studies o Education Loans for E-Learning o School Fee Financing o Education Loans for Skill Development Courses • Educational Institutional Loans – Loans for financing working and growth capital needs of educational institutes in India.

Avanse has fulfilled education dreams of over 55,000 academic aspirants in 8,000 courses and institutes across 45 countries. Avanse has also provided growth and working capital to 400 educational institutes catering to over 8 lakh students. The company has assets under management in excess of INR 28 billion. For more information, please visit www.avanse.com. PWR PWR.

