Infinix cancels S5 Pro launch event amid coronavirus outbreak

After Xiaomi and realme, Chinese smartphone maker Infinix has now called off the launch event of its flagship, S5 Pro slated for later this week here. The development comes at a time when 28 coronavirus cases have been reported in India and efforts are being ramped up to ensure safety of people.

"In the wake of growing concern for the global outbreak of COVID-19...Infinix Mobile has decided to cancel the launch event of our most awaited device," Infinix Mobile CEO Anish Kapoor said in an emailed statement. He added that Infinix - which is part of China's Transsion Holdings - is closely monitoring the situation.

"To prevent its (coronavirus) spread, we are not encouraging any on-ground events at present because of the possibility of further increasing the risk," he said. Last month, Mobile World Congress (MWC) - the biggest annual showcase for the telecom and technology industry held in Barcelona - was cancelled in view of the coronavirus outbreak whose epicentre was in China.

The virus outbreak, which has seen cases being registered across the world including South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan, has had a significant impact on supply chains and manufacturing given China is one of the biggest sources of components for products like electronics..

