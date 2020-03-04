Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK stocks enjoy three-day winning streak as investors eye rate cuts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 23:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 23:00 IST
UK stocks enjoy three-day winning streak as investors eye rate cuts

London's blue chip index completed a hat-trick on Wednesday, as investors bet on possible rate cuts in Europe after the U.S. Federal Reserve's emergency move to protect the U.S. economy from the impact of the coronavirus on Tuesday.

The FTSE 100 index rose as miners and other export-heavy firms were also boosted by a dip in sterling. The index closed the session 1.5% higher, led by gains for consumer staples including Reckitt Benckiser, Morrison and Imperial Brands. The domestically focussed mid-cap index was 0.3% higher.

The mining index rose 1.9%, while the auto and pharma sectors were up between 4.2% and 3.7%. Luxury goods makers recovered after being hit hard last month by fears of widespread disruption to supply chains as the virus spread rapidly outside China.

"Even a consideration that maybe the glass is not empty but more akin to being half-full boosts risk assets such as the equity markets which - on a yield basis - look highly attractive versus investment alternatives," Chris Bailey, European Strategist at Raymond James, said. Chinese factory and services activity contracted sharply in February, and central banks around the world are scrambling to come up with ways to contain the hit to growth.

In its first such move since the global financial crisis in 2008, the U.S. Federal Reserve unexpectedly lowered borrowing costs by 50 basis points on Tuesday, setting the stage for its European peers to follow suit. "The positive move has been influenced by speculation that we might see interest rate cuts from the Bank of England as well as the European Central Bank in the near-term," CMC Markets analyst David Madden said.

"In light of the Fed’s emergency rate cut yesterday, the chatter about other central banks cutting too is likely to do the rounds for a while," he said. Airline stocks including British Airways-owner IAG fell as the virus continued to spread in over 80 countries.

The wider travel and leisure sub-sector has now fallen in eight of the past nine sessions. Among individual stocks, shopping centre owner Intu slumped 40.9% to a record low as it scrapped a planned equity raise and said there was a risk that it might breach some of its debt covenants this year.

Sausage-skin maker Devro gained 8.2% after saying its China manufacturing plant was operating at normal capacity and had not faced labour or supply shortages due to the health crisis. (Additional reporting by Shivani Kumaresan and C Nivedita in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Elaine Hardcastle)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Pats picking up CB Jason McCourty's option

The New England Patriots are picking up the 2020 option for cornerback Jason McCourty, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. He will earn 2.65 million in base salary plus a 1.1 million roster bonus and a 50,000 workout bonus, with a...

Trump says coronavirus leaves him out of touch -- with his face

Washington, Mar 4 AFP President Donald Trump on Wednesday complained that anti-coronavirus measures are leaving him out of touch -- with his own faceTrump spoke at a White House meeting with airline executives and administration officials o...

Ukraine president seeks "new brains and new hearts" as he ousts PM

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ditched Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk in a sweeping reshuffle on Wednesday after just six months in charge, saying new brains and new hearts were needed to revive the economy and tackle corruption. A...

Haryana Assembly passes Bill making use of Hindi must in working of subordinate courts, tribunals

The Haryana Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill making use of Hindi must in working of subordinate courts and tribunals in the state. The assembly in the evening passed the Haryana Official Language Amendment Bill, 2020 to amend the Haryana...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020