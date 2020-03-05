Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus could cost airlines USD 113 bn revenue in 2020: IATA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 16:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 16:06 IST
Virus could cost airlines USD 113 bn revenue in 2020: IATA

Singapore, Mar 5 (AFP) The airline industry could lose up to USD 113 billion in revenue this year due to the impact of the new coronavirus, an industry body warned Thursday, as the epidemic spreads rapidly worldwide. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimated revenue losses to airlines' passenger business of between USD 63 billion and USD 113 billion -- with the higher figure for a scenario where the virus spreads more widely.

The more dire prediction amounts to a 19 per cent loss in worldwide passenger revenues, IATA said. "Financially, that would be on a scale equivalent to what the industry experienced in the global financial crisis," said a statement from the group.

It was a far bleaker assessment than two weeks ago, when IATA forecast revenue losses would come in at USD 29.3 billion. But since then the virus has spread rapidly outside China, where it first emerged late last year, and has now reached some 80 countries and territories.

More than 95,000 people have been infected and over 3,200 have died worldwide. "The turn of events as a result of COVID-19 is almost without precedent," said IATA head Alexandre de Juniac, following a meeting in Singapore.

"In little over two months, the industry's prospects in much of the world have taken a dramatic turn for the worse." (AFP) IND.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan flies to Moscow for Syria ceasefire talks with Putin

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan flew to Moscow on Thursday for talks with Russias Vladimir Putin over a potential ceasefire in Syrias Idlib, where their militaries are facing off in a war that has displaced nearly a million people in three...

Low carb diet may prevent, reverse age-related effects in brain: Study

Minimizing the consumption of carbohydrates may prevent and reverse age-related effects within the brain, according to a study. The research, published in the journal PNAS, reveals that neurobiological changes associated with aging can be s...

Soccer-Arsenal's Torreira sidelined with fractured ankle - club

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira fractured his ankle during Mondays 2-0 win at Portsmouth in the fifth round of the FA Cup, the Premier League club confirmed on Thursday. Torreira was on the receiving end of a heavy tackle from Portsmouth ...

Concerns conveyed to China as autoclave recovered from Chinese ship has military use: MEA.

Concerns conveyed to China as autoclave recovered from Chinese ship has military use MEA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020