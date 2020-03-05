Air India Express hired 186 people in FY20: Govt

Low-cost international carrier Air India Express, which is up for sale along with parent Air India, added 186 people to its workforce in the current fiscal through 14 employment advertisements, Parliament was informed on Thursday. Also, the tenure of the incumbent chief executive officer (CEO) is valid till April 30 this year, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

"A total of 14 employment advertisements were given by Air India Express in FY 2019 -2020 and 186 employees have been inducted so far," the minister said in his reply. A two-tier selection procedure has been laid down for regular appointment to the post of CEO of Air India Express, he said in response to another question.

The selection procedure provides for appointment of CEO with the approval of government based on the recommendations of a duly constituted Selection Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) of Air India Board, Puri said. K Shyam Sundar is the current CEO of Air India Express.

In reply to a question on Air India Express market share, Puri said it stood at 5.9 per cent and 6.1 per cent in FY18 and FY19 respectively, while market share in the April-December period of the current fiscal was 7.1 per cent.

