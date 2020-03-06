Left Menu
Development News Edition

MVA government's budget will cause regional imbalance: BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 14:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 14:16 IST
MVA government's budget will cause regional imbalance: BJP

The BJP on Friday said the MVA government's budget for 2020-21 will cause regional imbalance in terms of growth and offers nothing new for farmers, youth and women of the state. The main opposition party said the budget, the first by the Shiv Sena-led government, does not have provisions to make farmers debt-free as promised by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) when it took office in November last year.

"There is nothing new for farmers, youth and women in it...There is nothing in it for Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra. "There is mention about provisions for Konkan region (in the budget). But there is nothing concrete for the region," Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP told reporters outside the legislature building complex here.

"Ajit Pawars budget does complete injustice to regions like Vidarbha and Marathwada," he said. Fadnavis termed Finance Minister Ajit Pawar's budget address as "public speech which lacked analysis".

He alleged the budget does not have provisions to make farmers debt-free as promised by the MVA and charged the ruling parties with not fulfilling the assurance of helping peasants hit by untimely rains last year. The former chief minister criticised the government for increasing, by Re 1 per litre, cess on fuel, saying it will have a cascading effect on commoners and result in hike in prices of several services and consumer items.

"The finance minister has also made jugglery of numbers as he has not given break up of total outlay into salary and actual proposed expenditure," Fadnavis said. However, he welcomed the government's announcement to relaunch the 'Jalyukta Shivar' water conservation scheme under a new name.

"The scheme was essential (to fight drought). Hence, I welcome that it has been relaunched," said Fadnavis, under whose chief ministerhip the scheme was introduced. Asked about the estimated revenue deficit of Rs 9,510.71 crore, Fadnavis said, Either the revenue deficit would increase further by the end of March or they will cut the capital expenditure to keep it under check." Another BJP leader and former Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said the budget has neither any "arth" (meaning) nor reflects any "sankalp" (resolution)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Czech PM tells citizens to avoid all Italy travel

Czech citizens should avoid all travel in Italy, and those returning from the European country worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak should stay home for two weeks, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Twitter on Friday. The Czech Republic h...

Vatican reports first case of coronavirus inside its walls

The Vatican said on Friday that a patient in its health services had tested positive for the coronavirus, the first in the tiny, walled city state surrounded by Rome.The discovery brought the epidemic to the heart of the capital of Italy, t...

Directorate of School Education Jammu to create database of pvt schools

To create a database of private schools and ensure transparency, the Directorate of School Education DSE of Jammu has asked the institutions to register on its portalThrough the portal, the DSE will collect information on infrastructure, em...

Eating non-veg food doesn't cause coronavirus infection: Giriraj Singh

The central government on Friday asked people not to pay attention to false rumours that the novel coronavirus was spreading through non-vegetarian food like eggs, chicken, mutton and seafood. Union Fisheries, Dairying and Animal Husbandr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020