Saudi energy minister says he will "keep you wondering" on oil output

Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Friday he would "keep you wondering" when asked if the kingdom could raise oil production after the collapse of an OPEC+ deal on output restraint.

"I will keep you wondering," Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told reporters as he arrived at his hotel after leaving the meeting at OPEC+ headquarters in Vienna.

