French government: Market conditions not in favour of ADP privatisation

Financial market conditions are not favourable at present for any privatisation of French airports operator ADP, French government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye said on Wednesday.

"Current instability of markets shows that market conditions are not at all favourable at the moment for any privatisation operation and in particular for ADP", Ndiaye told a press conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.