Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares lose for fifth day as BoE stimulus fails to entice buyers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 22:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 22:52 IST
European shares lose for fifth day as BoE stimulus fails to entice buyers
Representative Image Image Credit:

European shares ended at a 14-month low on Wednesday after surrendering initial gains made on the Bank of England's stimulus measures, while weakness in markets across the Atlantic also drove losses.

The benchmark STOXX 600 closed down 0.7%, having turned red after U.S. futures pointed to losses on Wall Street, indicating that uncertainty over the coronavirus' economic impact will continue to ravage markets. Regional stocks had rallied briefly after the BoE unexpectedly cut rates, joining a cadre of major central banks in trying to shield their respective economies from the outbreak. The bank also outlined a massive budget boost to combat the virus.

Ironically, British stocks were the worst performers for the day as weakness following a crash in oil prices continued to hound heavyweights BP PLC and Royal Dutch Shell, which closed 3.6% and 2.4% lower, respectively. Worsening fears of the outbreak, the World Health Organization described the outbreak as a pandemic.

"I think it was very hard for the European indices to withstand the really negative U.S. open," said Connor Campbell, analyst at financial spread better Spreadex, Markets are now awaiting the European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday to see whether the bank will slash rates. However, the ECB is seen as having little room to cut, given that EU rates are firmly in negative territory.

"So far, investors have been incredibly hard to please when it comes to stimulus. Every time it been announced there's been gains, but they've come alongside a heavy dose of skepticism over what impact they will have." Travel and leisure were the worst-performing subindexes, with British cinema operator Cineworld leading losses after RBC downgraded the stock on risks from the coronavirus.

Airline stocks also plummeted as travel disruptions from the virus saw investors selling en masse. Oil and gas stocks ended lower, with markets still reeling from a crash in prices following Saudi Arabia's price war against Russia.

G4S, one of the world's largest private security firms, tumbled 22.6% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after posting an annual statutory loss. Bank stocks were among the few gainers after ECB President Christine Lagarde was reported as having told EU leaders in a conference call on Tuesday night that policymakers were looking at all tools ahead of the meeting, particularly ones to provide "super-cheap" funding.

German minerals firm K&S jumped 14%, topping the STOXX 600 after it said it would sell its salt business in North and South America to slash debt and focus on potash products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' asylum policy

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday handed a win to President Donald Trump by leaving in effect a policy that requires thousands of people seeking asylum at the southern border to wait in Mexico while their claims are adjudicated. The court...

Deswal gets additional charge of BSF DG

Indian Police Service IPS officer of Haryana cadre Surjit Singh Deswal on Wednesday took over the additional charge of Director General DG of Border Security Force BSF.Deswal, a 1984-batch IPS officer, is currently the Director-General of I...

Jyotiraditya Scindia to file nomination for RS elections on March 13

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP on Wednesday, will file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on March 13. Scindia is slated to arrive in Bhopal on March 12 Thursday.BJP leader and former Union Minister Jyotiradtya Scindia w...

Sport-Argentina cancels international sporting events in March

Argentina has cancelled international sporting events due to be held in the country in March to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Argentine government said on Wednesday. The events that will be hit include the South American s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020