Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK fires double stimulus salvo to soften coronavirus hit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 00:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 00:22 IST
UK fires double stimulus salvo to soften coronavirus hit

Britain unveiled a 30 billion-pound ($39 billion) stimulus plan on Wednesday to help the economy as it faces the risk of a coronavirus recession, hours after the Bank of England slashed interest rates in a double-barrelled response to the crisis. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new finance minister, Rishi Sunak, announced the higher spending as part of a much larger debt-fuelled five-year investment surge that budget forecasters said represented the biggest stimulus splurge since 1992.

Sunak said Britain faced a temporary but significant hit from the virus, which has stoked fears of a global recession. "Up to a fifth of the working age population could need to be off work at any one time. And business supply chains are being disrupted around the globe," Sunak said in an annual budget speech to parliament on Wednesday.

"I will do whatever it takes to support the economy." The 39-year-old former Goldman Sachs analyst, who has been in the job for just a month, said he would ease a cash-flow crunch for companies with measures including a year-long suspension of a property tax for smaller firms and help in providing sick pay.

Businesses and self-employed people could defer tax payments and he relaxed sick pay qualification rules. The cost of helping businesses and individuals was around 7 billion pounds while 5 billion pounds would go to the health service and other departments fighting the spread of the virus. A further 18 billion pounds would go toward additional stimulus.

Johnson had hoped his first budget would showcase his ambition to direct investment towards poorer regions, where voters helped him to a big election victory in December, and he ordered Sunak to open the spending taps to make it happen. Public investment of more than 600 billion pounds over the next five years, hitting levels not seen since 1955, represents a turning point for Britain after a decade of austerity under Johnson's Conservative Party.

The Office for Budget Responsibility, whose forecasts underpin the budget, said the deficit would hit nearly 3% of GDP in the 2021/22 fiscal year, up from a previous forecast of 1.6%, even before the coronavirus slowdown was taken into account. "A recession this year is quite possible if the spread of coronavirus causes widespread economic disruption," it said.

The United Kingdom has reported 456 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far, and six deaths. PwC chief economist John Hawksworth said Sunak was raising spending in the face of uncertainties about coronavirus, the global economy and Britain's ability to secure a European Union trade deal. "Time will tell if this gamble pays off," he said.

The OBR said Sunak's plans would add 125 billion pounds to Britain's public debt by the mid-2020s, or 4.6% of GDP. That would mean the debt-to-GDP ratio holds steady at around 75% rather than falls as previously planned, and there was no guarantee that borrowing costs would remain at recent record lows. BOE RATE CUT

Against a backdrop of plunging global stock markets and signs of a nascent slowdown in Britain, the Bank of England cut its key rate by half a percentage point to 0.25% early on Wednesday, echoing last week's emergency move by the U.S. Federal Reserve. It also introduced a new programme for cheap credit and reduced a capital buffer to help banks to lend.

"It is a big deal," Governor Mark Carney said, estimating that the BoE's measures were equivalent to "north of 1%" of economic output. Britain's economy unexpectedly flat-lined in January, before the coronavirus impact kicked in, data showed.

Despite slower growth forecasts and higher spending, Sunak said he would be able to meet the fiscal rules set by his predecessor Sajid Javid. But the OBR said the coronavirus outbreak increased the risk that he would miss one of those rules - to balance day-to-day spending against tax revenues in three years.

Sunak said a duty on fuel would be frozen for a ninth year in a row -- a move likely to disappoint climate change campaigners -- but hinted it might rise before long. Diesel subsidies for some businesses would end, as would a capital gains tax exemption for owners of multi-million pound businesses, raising around 3.5 billion pounds annually. ($1 = 0.7734 pounds) (Writing by William Schomberg; Additional reporting by UK bureau; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge, Catherine Evans and Toby Chopra)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. likely to advise Americans against travel to Europe -sources

The Trump administration is likely to discourage Americans from taking trips to Europe with a new advisory as soon as Wednesday that would warn against non-essential travel to the region over coronavirus concerns, sources said. The White Ho...

INSTANT VIEW-S&P 500 crosses bear market line in pandemic shakeout

The SP 500 on Wednesday was briefly down more than 20 from its Feb. 19 intraday record high, dipping under the bear market threshold after the World Health Organization classified the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic. The Dow Jones Indust...

World Health Organization calls coronavirus outbreak "pandemic" for first time

The World Health Organization described the new coronavirus as a pandemic for the first time on Wednesday, adding that Italy and Iran were now on the frontline of the disease and other countries would soon join them. We are deeply concerned...

Egypt's confirmed coronavirus cases increase to 67

Egypt has registered seven new coronavirus cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 67, the health ministry said on Wednesday. Of the total number, at least 45 cases have been detected on a River Nile cruise ship in the popular...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020