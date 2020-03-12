Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St pounded as WHO deems COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 00:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 00:33 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St pounded as WHO deems COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

Wall Street plunged on Wednesday, bringing the stock market closer to bear market confirmation after the World Health Organization said it now considers the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. Market participants were further rattled following a Reuters report that the White House had ordered top-level coronavirus meetings to be classified.

"I see a bear market being confirmed but I don't think it's going to last," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist, senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York, referring to a market drop of more than 20%. "There's so much uncertainty it's hard to say but my feeling is this too will pass." All three U.S. stock averages sank, midway through a week whipsawed by news about coronavirus developments and economic stimulus hopes.

The benchmark S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq were last about 19% below the record closing highs reached on Feb. 19. A lack of details from the Trump Administration regarding its plans for fiscal stimulus, and partisan wrangling in Washington, added further unknowns to the mix.

"There were a lot of ideas floated from the White House but without any clarity of anything coming about from those discussions, it's not going to help," said Pavlik. "It adds additional uncertainty to a very uncertain market." Boeing Co was the biggest drag on the blue-chip Dow, sinking 14.9% after announcing plans for a full drawdown of an existing $13.8 billion loan as early as Friday. The planemaker is on course for its biggest three-day fall since the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Stocks worldwide lost ground despite global stimulus efforts to soften the economic blow of the virus, named COVID-19, with Britain and Italy announcing war chests to contend with the growing crisis. Concerns over the fast-spreading virus, named a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday, have ravaged markets and hobbled supply chains as countries around the world grapple with how to contain both the virus and its economic impact.

As part of those efforts, the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut interest rates for a second time this month at the conclusion of a two-day monetary policy meeting next week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,388.36 points, or 5.55%, to 23,629.8, the S&P 500 lost 145.7 points, or 5.06%, to 2,736.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 411.69 points, or 4.93%, to 7,932.56.

All 11 major sectors in the S&P 500 were trading sharply lower. Rate-sensitive banking stocks were down 5.7% as U.S. Treasury yields dropped.

Nike Inc fell 5.3% on fears of virus-related sales slump in China. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 13.66-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 7.96-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and 99 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 6 new highs and 605 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Trump moves to increase availability of respirators

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a memo directing the U.S. secretary of labor to take steps to increase the availability of respirators for use by healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.Trump said public health e...

Denmark shuts schools and universities to curb spread of coronavirus

Denmark will close all schools, universities and day care facilities in the coming days to curb the spread of coronavirus, the countrys prime minister said on Wednesday.In addition, all employees in the public sector with non-critical jobs ...

U.S. likely to advise Americans against travel to Europe -sources

The Trump administration is likely to discourage Americans from taking trips to Europe with a new advisory as soon as Wednesday that would warn against non-essential travel to the region over coronavirus concerns, sources said. The White Ho...

INSTANT VIEW-S&P 500 crosses bear market line in pandemic shakeout

The SP 500 on Wednesday was briefly down more than 20 from its Feb. 19 intraday record high, dipping under the bear market threshold after the World Health Organization classified the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic. The Dow Jones Indust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020