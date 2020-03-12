Biggest Wood Industry Show INDIAWOOD 2020 Successfully Concludes with Over 75000 Trade Visitors

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 11th edition of INDIAWOOD under NurnbergMesse, the biggest knowledge sharing show in the region for furniture manufacturing machinery, raw materials, panels, hardware, components and accessories held from 27th February to 2nd March 2020 in Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Bengaluru. The five-day mega show focused on carpentry, skilling, innovation, automation and digitalization focused on the theme of driving the Indian furniture manufacturing and woodworking industry to emerge as one of the top manufacturing destinations in the region, in sync with Government of India's 'Make in India' vision.

Held between 27 Feb - 2 March 2020, the 5-day exhibition provided participants with insights into the latest trends and innovations in furniture production, woodworking machinery, interior design services, diverse building engineering services and the ever-growing woodworking industry. INDIAWOOD 2020 Key Highlights

* Over 65,000 square meters plus exhibition area * 4 dedicated themed halls

* 875 plus exhibitors from over 50 countries * 12 country pavilions

* Visitors from over 40 countries * 75000+ Trade visitors

* Key knowledge-sharing platform with industry themed seminars * Top global brands

The 2020 edition of the show witnessed 875+ participants from 50 countries spread across 11 country pavilions of Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Malaysia, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey, Sweden, the USA and covering an exhibition area of 65,000 sq. meter over 4 dedicated themed halls. INDIAWOOD offered a 360-degree view on global trends from the Woodworking Industry. These pavilions provided a great opportunity for domestic manufacturers, SME's & traders to ideate, network and get an understanding of current trends. Furniture & Kitchen manufacturers, architects, interior designers, timber traders, saw millers, builders, contractors, hardware distributors, dealers from all over the country and neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, the middle-east & other international countries participated in the 5-day industry event.

"INDIAWOOD is a significant exhibition & brings an altogether new experience like never before! Companies aiming to gain a foothold in India should not miss INDIAWOOD. It always has been a great knowledge sharing and networking platform for all the stakeholders of the woodworking fraternity. From upskilling the carpenters to strategic brand alliances, INDIAWOOD 2020 was the place to be & we thank all for making the 11th Edition of INDIAWOOD a grand success," said Sonia Prashar, Managing Director NurnbergMesse India. Embraced by the top international companies like BIESSE, FELDER, GRASS, HAFELE, HETTECH, HOMAG, REHAU, RENNER ITALIA, SCM & many more from various product categories, INDIAWOOD 2020 explored the potential of the Indian woodworking industry and was a show that has never been experienced before in the region.

The woodwork industry's signature show was also the biggest knowledge-sharing platform for the stakeholders and held seminars on latest trends and innovations including a seminar on raw material sourcing which addressed the major challenge and opportunities for global and also showcased various skill development programs by the Furniture & Fittings Skill Council of India. The demographics of the visitors included furniture manufacturers, kitchen manufacturers, saw millers, board manufacturers, fittings and component manufacture, traders, architects, builders and interior designers who were looking forward to the latest in technologies, materials and innovations at this edition.

To enhance the visitor experience INDIAWOOD provided a customized & personalized visitor badge on pre-registrations. It eliminated the queue at the registration counters and made the visitor utilize the time better & fix B2B meetings to make the best of the time. For the first time ever, INDIAWOOD 2020 featured NurnbergMesse' s latest addition, India Mattress tech and Upholstery Supplies Expo which complemented INDIAWOOD perfectly with new pavilions featuring mattress and upholstery production technology, machinery & supplies.

