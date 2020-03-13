PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 13

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Airbnb IPO under threat as bookings plunge https://on.ft.com/3cRBFad BT chief executive tests positive for coronavirus https://on.ft.com/2IGOciZ

FCA chief rejects MPs' calls for higher banks IT levy https://on.ft.com/2TWotZ6 Overview

Airbnb has seen its bookings collapse by 40% in big European cities and China because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to independent analytics group Airdna. BT Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Philip Jansen had been diagnosed with the coronavirus on Thursday, four days after attending an event with the new culture secretary and the heads of rival telecoms companies.

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has rejected calls from MPs to make banks pay more for IT systems supervision in the wake of a TSB computer meltdown two years ago. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.