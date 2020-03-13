RS member pitches for more than one driver in long distance transport vehicles

A CPI (M) Rajya Sabha member on Friday made a strong case for the reintroduction a provision in the motor vehicles law that mandated more than one driver in long distance transport vehicles to avoid accidents. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Upper House, Elamaram Kareem said the central government through amendment to the motor vehicles act has dropped the provision necessitating long distance trucks and vehicles with national permit to have more than one driver while plying on roads.

He said the move was opposed by all sections of motor transport sector, except truck owners. The member further said as a result of the competition among transport companies to get more business, "drivers are being victimised" and compelled to work round the clock.

He said that due to long duty hours, there was stress on drivers and road accidents happening on daily basis. This was the reason that the earlier law mandated more than one driver.

Citing a recent fatal accident in Tamil Nadu, he said the "primary inference" about the reason for the accident is that the truck driver slept while driving. "There was only one driver in the truck at that time," he said, and added that this driver too was a victim of competition among transport agencies. He urged the government "to reinstate the provision" in the central motor vehicle rules to have two drivers in national permit vehicles..

