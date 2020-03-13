Polaris launches Sportsman 570 tractor at introductory price of Rs 7.99 lakh

The US-based all-terrain vehicles major Polaris on Friday launched Sportsman 570 tractor in India at an introductory price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), thus making its foray into farm products segment. Through the Sportsman 570 tractor, its first road-legal vehicle, Polaris is seeking to double its sales volumes in India this year.

Powered by a 34 hp, 4 stroke 567cc engine with electronic fuel injection system, the vehicle has four-wheel drive features and can tow up to 810 kg. Although it is priced at Rs 8.49 lakh, the company said it is bringing the product into the market at an introductory price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

"We have not been able to get into the agri segment here in India due to the lack of a road-legal product as farmers tend to consider road-legal options. However, with Polaris Sportsman 570 tractor, we will be making a foray into the segment," Polaris India Managing Director, and Country Head Pankaj Dubey told PTI. He further said Polaris Sportsman 570 tractor has been very popular in other markets like North America, Europe and Australia.

"With this 4x4 tractor we are targeting tea plantation, orchard farming, and other farming practices where such a machine will be invaluable," he added. The Sportsman 570 tractor comes with a factory-installed winch and plow mount plate that allows speedy accessory integration like pesticide sprayer, cultivator, disc harrow and utility cart. It can also perform tiling tasks, the company said.

When asked about expectations from its new offering, Dubey said,"With this product coming in we expect to double the volume that our other ATV (all-terrain vehicles) did last year." He, however, did not share the company's sales in India last year citing confidentiality. Polaris sells its ATVs in India which are deployed in tourism sector and government sector for police and paramilitary usage..

