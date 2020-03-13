Left Menu
Kratikal Bags Global Recognition; Receives Top Cybersecurity Startup Award 2020 at 12th Top 100 CISO Awards & Annual Summit

NEW DELHI, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asserting its leadership position in the Cybersecurity space, Kratikal, India's leading cybersecurity company known for its state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions, has been awarded first in the category of Top Cybersecurity Startup at the esteemed 12th Top 100 CISO Awards & Annual Summit held at Taj Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru. With nominations of over 30 companies, the startup competition was held with a judging panel consisting of 18 CISOs belonging to different industries including banking, insurance as well as other large enterprises.

The event saw in attendance distinguished influencers such as Mr. Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder of Infosys; Mr. Archie Jackson, Senior Director and Head of IT & IS, Incedo; Mr. Sameer Ratolikar, Executive Vice President & CISO at HDFC Bank and many more. Commenting on the achievement, Pavan Kushwaha, CEO & Co-Founder, Kratikal, said: "These awards validate the power of our innovative team and our practical approach for solving security challenges for some of the largest and most complex enterprises worldwide. This is a clear recognition of our team's hard work and unwavering focus on solid execution as we collaborate with customers to safeguard the connected global infrastructure upon which we all depend." Catering to 120+ global clients belonging to different industries ranging from e-commerce, Fintech, BFSI, NBFC, Telecom, Consumer Internet, Cloud Service Platforms, Manufacturing, Healthcare among others; Kratikal has successfully established its position in India as well as international markets as the most innovative cybersecurity company. Its unique services include cyber-attack simulation and awareness tool ThreatCop, email authentication and anti-spoofing solution KDMARC; anti-phishing, fraud monitoring & take-down solution KPMonitor; phishing incident response TAB, risk detection & threat analysis and code risk review.

About Kratikal Founded in 2013 by alumni of NIT Allahabad Pavan Kushwaha (CEO), Paratosh Bansal (CTO) and Dip Jung Thapa (COO), Kratikal is one of the leading cybersecurity solutions provider companies. The company is backed by Gilda VC, Art Venture, Rajeev Chitrabhanu, Madhusudan Gopinath, Shangrila Infotech LLP, Equentia Natural Resources, Artha Ventures & LetsVenture. The new age cybersecurity startup Kratikal was incubated under the Ministry of Telecom, recognised under Startup India and also counted as one of the top 6 companies in Nasscom Product Conclave showcase 2018. About CISO Awards & Annual Summit It is an online social network exclusively for IT Security Professionals. Their goal is to provide the highest quality information to CISOs to help them excel in their role. The 12th Top 100 CISO Awards & Annual Summit Bengaluru, aimed at recognizing the top contributors in the field of IT Security, making a difference to the world of security. It is India's only Security conference focused on 'Security buying decision' by educating on the Benchmark, Security Investment, evaluation of Security Products.

