Coronavirus: 6 Singapore-returned persons deboarded from train

Six Singapore-returned passengerswith 'home quarantine' stamp on their hands were de-boardedfrom the Gujarat-bound Saurashtra Express at Borivali stationin Mumbai on Thursday morning, an official said

The six passengers were travelling to Vadodara fromMumbai Central, a spokesperson of the Western Railway said

The incident occurred a day after four Germany-returned passengers with 'home quarantine' stamp on theirhands wereforced to de-board from Garib Rath Express atPalghar station after their co-passengers raised an alarm.

