Left Menu
Development News Edition

Despite coronavirus, China 2020 poultry output seen level with 2019

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 15:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 14:51 IST
Despite coronavirus, China 2020 poultry output seen level with 2019
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

China's poultry and egg output in 2020 is expected to be level with last year, an agriculture official said on Thursday, despite the severe disruption to the industry because of the coronavirus epidemic.

Many Chinese chicken farmers struggled to feed their birds and send them to slaughter in February after the government imposed strict restrictions on the movement of people and transport to curb the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 3,000 people in the country. Some farmers were forced to cull their birds because of the difficulties. But 80% of poultry enterprises in the country have resumed production, said Wei Hongyang, an official with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs' animal husbandry and veterinary bureau.

"The poultry industry has a short production cycle...and production recovery is very fast," said Wei. Poultry output had expanded by 12% last year to 22.39 million tonnes after farmers sought to plug the gap from a pork shortage caused by African swine fever that wiped out much of China's domestic hog herd.

Wei also said that hog production is recovering, with sow stocks increasing by 1.7% in February from the prior month, the fifth consecutive monthly increase. He warned however that the risk of African swine fever could increase this year as China seeks to raise pig output.

Beijing has reported four cases of African swine fever so far this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Nirbhaya case: Wife of Akshay Singh, who had filed for divorce, faints outside court

The wife of Akshay Kumar, one of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape-and-murder case, who has filed for divorce, fainted outside the Patiala House court here on Thursday and said she and her minor son be hanged too. Kumars ...

Samajwadi Party cancels all programmes including Cycle Yatra this month: Akhilesh Yadav

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, Samajwadi Party SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that all the party programmes including Cycle Yatra has been cancelled and will now be held from April 22, 2020. The Cycle Yatra was scheduled...

Accenture lowers full-year revenue forecast on coronavirus fears

Online consulting and service provider Accenture on Thursday lowered its full-year revenue growth forecast amid the raging coronavirus outbreak. The company forecast full-year revenue growth in the range of 3 to 6, down from its prior forec...

Premature to say who is responsible for Jamia violence:

It is premature to say who is responsible for the recent violence in Jamia Millia Islamia in the national capital, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The government cannot divulge much information about t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020