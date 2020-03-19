Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar strengthens, boosted by worries over coronavirus impact

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 21:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 21:12 IST
FOREX-Dollar strengthens, boosted by worries over coronavirus impact
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of currencies for a third day on Thursday, as worries about the economic fallout from the coronavirus boosted dollar demand despite recent steps by world central banks aimed at alleviating market stress.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six other major currencies, rose about 1.0% to 101.76, its highest since January 2017. The index is up about 3% for the week. "The dollar's strength is, in effect, a powerful short-covering rally," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex.

"It was used to fund a great part of the global circuit of capital. The circuit of capital is in reverse now, and the funding currency is being bought back," Chandler said. The dollar's rally has crushed several currencies to multi-year lows. The euro was 1.31% lower at $1.077, its weakest since April 2017, as traders rushed to dump euro positions despite a fresh round of stimulus from the European Central Bank.

Though the European Central Bank announced a 750 billion euro ($817 billion) asset-purchase programme in response to the coronavirus outbreak, currency traders were not impressed. "While the ECB's announcement has helped the bond market, it has done little for the euro," said Chandler.

The ECB's purchase scheme, announced after an emergency meeting late on Wednesday, came less than a week after policymakers launched fresh stimulus measures. The fall in the euro mirrored a sudden widening in FX implied borrowing costs for the U.S. dollar, indicating that investors were rushing to secure their short-dated funding.

"There are still fears about refinancing of European debt in U.S. dollars," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX and commodity research. "The swap facilities should normally give access to euro funding. But I think this is not calming down the market. There's a general assumption that there are a lot of U.S. funding needs, not just in Europe but also around the world as a whole."

Though global central banks have pumped in billions of dollars in emergency liquidity injections in recent days and strengthened swap lines with some global central banks, dollar funding pressures remained exacerbated across the board. Investors are selling what they can to keep their money in dollars due to the unprecedented amount of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which threatens to paralyse the global economy.

The U.S. Federal Reserve opened the taps for central banks in 9 new countries to access dollars in hopes of preventing the coronavirus outbreak from causing a global economic rout. The dollar pared gains just before the Fed announcement. The British pound rallied 1.11% after the Bank of England cut interest rates to 0.1% and ramped up its bond-buying program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Justice has prevailed, says PM Narendra Modi on hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said justice has prevailed after all four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case were hanged. Justice has prevailed. It is of utmost importance to ensure dignity and safety of women, he said...

Justice delayed but finally delivered: Smriti Irani on execution of Nirbhaya convicts

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday hailed the execution of Nirbhaya-gangrape convicts and remarked that justice was delayed but has finally been delivered. This is a message to all those who think they can commit crimes against women and...

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Punjab, total count rises to three

A 69-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, taking the tally of reported cases in the state to three. A 69-year-old woman from Mohali has tested positive for coronavirus the total number of positive cases in the state has...

Malaysia to deploy army to help enforce coronavirus curbs

Malaysia will deploy the army from Sunday to help enforce travel and movement curbs aimed at reining in the spread of a coronavirus, the government said, as it grapples with the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia.Since Wednesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020