Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rs 1,500cr leather export orders cancelled in just 2 days: CLE

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 19:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 19:27 IST
Rs 1,500cr leather export orders cancelled in just 2 days: CLE

As the COVID-19 panic gets uglier, Indian leather products and footwear exports industry lost about Rs 1,500 crore worth of orders from the USA and Europe in just two days, an official said on Friday. Since March 17, there had been unprecedented and adverse developments in the country's USD 5.5 billion leather goods export which was already grappling with disruptions in the supply chain from China due to the outbreak.

"Buyers in the USA and Europe have informed us about cancellations of their orders to the tune of Rs 200 million (Rs 1,5000 crore) in the last two days," Council of Leather Exports (CLE) chairman P R Aqeel Ahmed said. Buyers have also asked to hold shipments, while containers already shipped are stranded at ports of importing countries and payments are withheld, he said.

The CLE has sent a representation on March 19 to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal highlighting the situation. Leather goods exporter Rajiv Bhatia of D2 International said there had been problems in input supplies from China that had impacted production.

Bantala, West Bengal's leather hub of Rs 6,000 crore exports, is already reeling under production cut by 20-25 per cent due to input supply chain disruptions from China. Now, export hurdles will only add to its owes. Leather is an employment intense sector and any adverse impact will create huge job loss.

The CLE has also sought government intervention to protect the sector from this unprecedented concern..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Winter is coming: cooling weather in Brazil could fan coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus is landing in South America as summer days in the southern hemisphere draw to a close and winter approaches, potentially worsening the spread of the pandemic in Brazil and other parts of the region, medical experts told Reut...

Trump, Pompeo walk to brink of blaming Iran for rocket attack

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday came close to blaming Iran for a rocket attack in Iraq last week in which two American troops and a British service member were killed. Maybe we shouldnt say yet, said Trum...

Illinois governor orders residents to 'shelter-in-place' starting Saturday

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Friday all state residents to shelter-in-place starting Saturday evening in response to the coronavirus pandemic. All non-essential businesses are to close indefinitely, with exceptions for hospitals, doct...

N.Korea fired unidentified projectile -Yonhap citing S.Korea military

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, Yonhap reported on Saturday citing South Koreas Joint Chiefs of Staff.A Joint Chiefs spokesman could not immediately be reached. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020