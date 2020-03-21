Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vivo to mandate non-factory workers to work from home from Monday

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 22:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 22:15 IST
Vivo to mandate non-factory workers to work from home from Monday
Vivo will continue to follow the government’s directive and advisory on the situation to ensure the well-being of all employees," a company statement said. Image Credit: ANI

Smartphone maker Vivo will mandate work from home for its non-factory workers from Monday to fight against the spread of coronavirus. "Starting March 23rd, Vivo has mandated 100 percent work from home for its employees functioning at the Gurgaon office. Vivo will continue to follow the government's directive and advisory on the situation to ensure the well-being of all employees," a company statement said. Vivo did not comment on the provision that it has made for employees working in a manufacturing plant located in Greater Noida but said that it has been following the government advisory and has implemented all precautionary measures to ensure the well-being and safety of its employees. "Restriction on both international and domestic travel, thermal screening of all individuals entering Vivo premises, as well as staggered work from home for teams across functions have been implemented. Alcohol-based sanitizers have been placed at all sections and an advisory on safe hygiene practices has been shared with all employees," Vivo spokesperson said. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to stay indoors and work from home as much as possible while underscoring the dangers of coronavirus, saying the world has never seen a crisis as grave as this.

The PM also appealed all establishment to not salaries of employees in the present scenario. IT industry body Nasscom took the lead and asked the government to modify rules to help employees in the sector to work from home. Both IT and telecom ministries have made required changes and issued advisory to allow employees to work from home in order to check risk arising from the outbreak of deadly coronavirus which has killed over 11,000 people globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Electoral court postpones Bolivia general election over virus

Bolivias Supreme Electoral Tribunal announced on Saturday it was indefinitely postponing Mays general election due to the coronavirus pandemic. Voters were due to head to the polls on May 3 to elect a permanent successor to former president...

Tunisia allocates 2.5 billion dinars ($850 mln) to face effects of coronavirus

Tunisia is allocating 2.5 billion dinars 850 mln to face the economic and social effects of the coronavirus health crisis, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Saturday.Among new measures, the government will delay tax debts, postpone taxe...

Swiss coronavirus cases surge, canton orders seniors to stay home

Switzerland on Saturday reported 6,100 coronavirus infections, 25 more than a day earlier, and 56 deaths, the Swiss health ministry said, as the canton of Ticino that borders hard-hit Italy banned seniors over 65 from leaving their homes to...

Jordan blows sirens for start of nationwide curfew to combat coronavirus -witnesses

Jordan blew sirens at the start of a nationwide curfew on Saturday that limits the mobility of its 10 million citizens indefinitely in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus, witnesses and officials said. Anyone violating the curfew,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020