Left Menu
Development News Edition

Southern Railway extends cancellation of passenger train services till midnight of Apr 14

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 17:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 17:53 IST
Southern Railway extends cancellation of passenger train services till midnight of Apr 14

The Southern Railway on Wednesday announced extension of the cancellation of passenger train services and closure of ticket counters in the wake of a three-week lockdown announced by the Centre to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Southern Railway, in a press release, announced the cancellation of all types of passenger train services include mails, express trains, passenger trains and suburban trains, in the Chennai region till the midnight of April 14. The measures are taken in view of the Ministry of Home Affairs' guidelines and in continuation of the initiatives that were already taken for containment of the COVID-19 in the country, the release said.

While freight trains will continue to operate, booking of all types of tickets for journey period of up to 24 hours of April 14 is suspended, it said. It will be applicable for reserved and unreserved tickets both at railway counters and also at the IRCTC website, the release added.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a lockdown from March 24-31 as part of its efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a televised address on Tuesday announced a nationwide lockdown for three weeks with effect from the midnight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Novel coronavirus unlikely to disappear in summer, EU report

The new coronavirus is unlikely to disappear in summer, the European Union agency for disease control said on Wednesday, in a stark warning that the epidemic could continue when temperatures rise unless measures to hamper it are applied.The...

Most of my time now is spent in tracking updates on COVID-19, says Harbhajan

Sport is now the last thing on Harbhajan Singhs mind and as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, the cricketer is spending time tracking updates on the unprecedented crisis and hoping that this too shall pass. Like all others, the...

Majority of Poles want presidential election postponed amid coronavirus - survey

Nearly three-quarters of Poles think a presidential election due on May 10 should be postponed, according to an opinion poll released on Wednesday, as Poland combats the coronavirus.The nationalist Law and Justice PiS government has closed ...

Coronavirus: 2 more test positive, total confirmed cases rises to 31 in Punjab

The number of coronavirus patients on Wednesday rose to 31 in Punjab with two persons contracting infection in the state, officials said. One person, who had no travel history, tested positive in Ludhiana, according to media bulletin issued...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020